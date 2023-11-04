When does WoW Classic: Season of Discovery go live?

The next era of our World of Warcraft Classic journey is set to begin very, very soon.

Earlier today at BlizzCon, the second-ever season for WoW Classic, the Season of Discovery, was announced and a release date was immediately given. In addition to a full-fledged launch date, all of the new features and gameplay systems coming with the fresh-faced season were revealed at BlizzCon, giving players much to be excited about.

Here’s a brief overview of what to expect from WoW Classic: Season of Discovery and more importantly when you can expect to get your hands on it.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery launch date

WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery will go live later this year on Nov. 30, 2023. That means there are only about four weeks separating us from the launch of the game’s next season.

While other WoW Classic experiences—such as the launches for The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, and WoW Classic Hardcore—have been enough to sate players’ thirst in recent years, this upcoming season is likely to be the most off-the-beaten-path update we’ve seen applied to the Classic formula to date.

For players who expected some sort of “Classic+” announcement at BlizzCon this year, the Season of Discovery is going to be the closest thing you’ll see to it.

Fresh, new content in the existing world of WoW Classic is going to be a major theme in the Season of Discovery, and regardless of how you play WoW, you’re likely going to find a reason to continuously come back to the new season on a regular basis.

What to expect from WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Season of Discovery will look much different from previous versions of WoW Classic, as it will integrate plenty of new gameplay systems for players to explore, including rune-engraving, which will allow players to unlock new abilities and experimental build paths for their classes. Additionally, much of the content that players have become familiar with in WoW Classic will get a facelift, including certain dungeons and endgame raids.

The progressive leveling system will yield itself to incremental updates at each stage of the “endgame” during the Season of Discovery. Instead of only having access to the Classic endgame content that was previously only available at level 60—such as the Molten Core, Blackwing Lair, and other raids—we’ll now be able to experience Classic WoW in bite-sized chunks, with pieces of the game each serving as fresh endgame experiences over a set period of time.

The first of those experiences will come in the form of the Blackfathom Deeps dungeon, which is being revamped from a five-player dungeon to a 10-player raid.

The first level cap during the Season of Discovery will be set at level 25, meaning players won’t have to spend much time leveling in order to get the endgame. With each new content phase though, leveling will once again be part of the experience, and you’ll have to progress through the open-world questing process in order to get to the next checkpoint of the Season of Discovery’s endgame.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery will go live on Nov. 30.