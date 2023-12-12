WoW SoD: How to get Dragonslayer Helm in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gear up as you'll have to travel to a dungeon.

Like every other class, Warriors also received 12 runes in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, all of which reward them with different abilities. To get a few of them, though, they need to put some time in and search for various items, like the Dragonslayer Helm.

The item is one of the three parts needed to obtain the Rune of Raging Blow for Warriors. It’s engraved on a Chest gear piece and, when used, players deliver a ferocious strike that deals 100 percent of weapon damage. However, it can be only used while the Warrior is using Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage.

Players will need to travel to Shadowfang Keep to collect the item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fury Warriors will definitely want to get Rune of Raging Blow during their WoW Classic Season of Discovery playthroughs. As we mentioned, collecting it requires Dragonslayer Helm, and its location isn’t obvious. Here’s where you can find it.

How to get Dragonslayer Helm in WoW Classic Season of Discovery To collect the Dragonslayer Helm, players need to travel to the Shadowfang Keep dungeon. It’s a five-man dungeon run, so it’s best to run it with a few other players so it all goes smoothly. When you enter the dungeon, find Commander Springvale—one of the bosses located on the second level of Shadowfang Keep. He’s hard to miss if you’re progressing through the dungeon in a standard way. After you defeat him, explore the hall he spawns in. Behind his common spawn point, there should be a Dragonslayer Helm ready to collect.