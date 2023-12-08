Is it worth completing the Redridge Mountains elite quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Maybe it's best to grab some XP elsewhere.

The Redridge Mountains are often regarded as one of the first true tests for World of Warcraft Classic levelers.

The Alliance-controlled zone is home to some of the toughest quests in the early portion of the game as many of them require a group to complete, and some even feature elite enemies that will absolutely test the strength of your relatively low-level characters.

In the Season of Discovery, the quests in the back end of the Redridge Mountains, commonly referred to as the “Redridge elite quests,” are some of the hardest you’ll run into while leveling in WoW Classic. And at some point, you might even ask yourself: “Is this worth it?”

Chances are, the answer is probably “no,” and you’d be better off finding sources of experience elsewhere.

Should I complete the Redridge elite quests in WoW Classic SoD?

Redridge is a notoriously tough leveling zone, with much of the content there requiring a group. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All told, it might be worth skipping the Redridge elite quests in the first phase of the Season of Discovery, partly because they’re relatively difficult but also because you’re going to be able to find enough experience to casually level up to 25 elsewhere.

There are several elite quests that take place in the Redridge Mountains, each of which takes place across two separate locations in the zone. The first batch of elite quests can be found in the Shadowhide gnoll camps on the far-east side of Redridge near the Tower of Ilgalar, while the other elite quests are found within Stonewatch Keep. The elite quests in Redridge are listed below, sorted by subzone.

Tower of Ilgalar Redridge elite quests (Gnoll camps)

Solomon’s Law

Wanted: Lieutenant Fangore

A Watchful Eye / Looking Further / Morganth

Stonewatch Keep elite quests (Blackrock Orcs)

Shadow Magic

Wanted: Gath’Ilzogg

Tharil’zun

We’d honestly recommend holding onto the Redridge elite quests until phase two. If you have these quests in your log, you and your friends could complete them for some efficient experience when the level cap increases. Holding onto them until then will give you the opportunity to continue questing in Redridge while the majority of the population heads to more popular level 25 zones like Stranglethorn Vale and Hillsbrad Foothills. If you’re trying to avoid that noise, stay in Redridge, where you can grab almost a full level from the elite quests you’ve been putting off.

The only reason to complete these quests after you’ve leveled to 25 would be for some solid gear. The Orc Crusher from Tharil’zun is a strong two-handed mace, while the Rose Mantle from Morganth is decent for spellcasters. But these items are easily outpaced by rare drops from endgame dungeons and raids.