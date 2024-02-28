Category:
WoW SoD: Best Mage gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Get ready to raid.
Image of a Mage in WoW SoD.
World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery expanded the role of Mages more than ever in this experimental realm. As well as the traditional DPS role, Mages can heal at high levels with the right gear.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery opened up the opportunity for Blizzard to change the vanilla version of Azeroth, along with the original nine classes. Shaman tanks, Warlock tanks, and Mage healers have emerged as viable builds.

Of course, every build needs to be complemented by the right gear. If you are trying to power up your spellcaster, below are the items you should look out for.

DPS Mage BiS items in WoW SoD

Image of a Mage casting Frost Bolt in WoW SoD.
Whether Frost, Fire, or Arcane, DPS Mages BiS items in phase two are identical. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Whether you are a Fire, Frost, or Arcane spec in Season of Discovery, the DPS Mage build looks exactly the same. In phase two, Gnomeregan will be your main source of all BiS loot. Though many pieces come directly from drops, you also need to level up your professions if you want the best-crafted pieces from Ziri.

Item TypeItemWhere to find
HeadGneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament MonocleCrafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan
NeckPiston PendantDropped from The Mad King in Gnomeregan.
ShoulderSynthetic MantleDropped from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan.
BackBloodrot CloakSold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.
ChestIrradiated RobeDropped by Electrocutioner 6000, Mekgineer Thermaplugg, and STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
WristsDryad’s Wrist BindingsSold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale
HandsDreamweave GlovesCrafted by Tailoring profession.
WaistVolatile Concoction BeltDropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan.
LegsIrradiated TrousersDropped by Electrocutioner 6000, Mekgineer Thermaplugg, and STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
FeetIrradiated BootsDropped by Electrocutioner 6000, Mekgineer Thermaplugg, and STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
FingerHypercharged Gear of ConflagrationDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
FingerEmberblood SealSold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.
TrinketInvoker’s Void PearlQuest reward for Heart of the Void.
TrinketMiniaturized Combustion ChamberDropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan.
DaggerGlimmering GizmobladeDropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
OffhandThe Necro-GnomiconDropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan.
WandRagefire WandReward from Mage’s Wand exclusive Mage quest.

The Mages’ BiS items list contains far fewer crafted items than the Paladin or Warrior. Given that many of your possible items drop from the same boss, Mekgineer Thermaplugg, you will still need to complete this 10-person instance several times before you are even close to acquiring all the items listed above.

Healer Mage BiS items in WoW SoD

The healing Mage works only slightly differently than your regular DPS Mage. Thanks to several necessary Mage Runes, damage is transformed into healing for your party. With this in mind, damage is still your first priority.

There are very few differences in end-game gear from DPS to healer mages, although the slight alterations make all the difference. Healing specific items such as the Star Belt, though not especially rare or powerful, can greatly increase your priority as a healer. Below are all the BiS items unique to healer Mages:

Item TypeItemWhere to find
BackIngenuity’s CoverDropped from STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan.
WaistStar BeltCrafted item for Tailoring profession.
FingerBlood Resonance CirclePurchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale.
The Blood Resonance Circle is an integral addition for Arcane Mages as it increases damage dealt by Arcane spells by 16. When paired with your healing Mage Runes, this means more health for your party.
WoW SoD: Best Hunter gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of an Orc in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Best Hunter gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 28, 2024
WoW SoD: Best Rogue gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Rogue stealthed in Darkshire, Duskwood in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Best Rogue gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 28, 2024
Blizzard promises drastic changes to end-game content in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase two player character standing among ruins
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard promises drastic changes to end-game content in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 28, 2024
