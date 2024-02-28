WoW SoD: Best Mage gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery expanded the role of Mages more than ever in this experimental realm. As well as the traditional DPS role, Mages can heal at high levels with the right gear.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery opened up the opportunity for Blizzard to change the vanilla version of Azeroth, along with the original nine classes. Shaman tanks, Warlock tanks, and Mage healers have emerged as viable builds.

Of course, every build needs to be complemented by the right gear. If you are trying to power up your spellcaster, below are the items you should look out for.

DPS Mage BiS items in WoW SoD

Whether you are a Fire, Frost, or Arcane spec in Season of Discovery, the DPS Mage build looks exactly the same. In phase two, Gnomeregan will be your main source of all BiS loot. Though many pieces come directly from drops, you also need to level up your professions if you want the best-crafted pieces from Ziri.

Item Type Item Where to find Head Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle Crafted item from Ziri in Gnomeregan Neck Piston Pendant Dropped from The Mad King in Gnomeregan. Shoulder Synthetic Mantle Dropped from Viscous Fallout in Gnomeregan. Back Bloodrot Cloak Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale. Chest Irradiated Robe Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000, Mekgineer Thermaplugg, and STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan. Wrists Dryad’s Wrist Bindings Sold by Warsong Supply Officer (Horde) and Silverwing Supply Officer (Alliance) in Ashenvale Hands Dreamweave Gloves Crafted by Tailoring profession. Waist Volatile Concoction Belt Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan. Legs Irradiated Trousers Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000, Mekgineer Thermaplugg, and STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan. Feet Irradiated Boots Dropped by Electrocutioner 6000, Mekgineer Thermaplugg, and STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan. Finger Hypercharged Gear of Conflagration Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Finger Emberblood Seal Sold by Mai’zin in Stranglethorn Vale. Trinket Invoker’s Void Pearl Quest reward for Heart of the Void. Trinket Miniaturized Combustion Chamber Dropped by Mekgineer Thermaplugg in Gnomeregan. Dagger Glimmering Gizmoblade Dropped by STX-04 mobs in Gnomeregan. Offhand The Necro-Gnomicon Dropped by Grubbis in Gnomeregan. Wand Ragefire Wand Reward from Mage’s Wand exclusive Mage quest.

The Mages’ BiS items list contains far fewer crafted items than the Paladin or Warrior. Given that many of your possible items drop from the same boss, Mekgineer Thermaplugg, you will still need to complete this 10-person instance several times before you are even close to acquiring all the items listed above.

Healer Mage BiS items in WoW SoD

The healing Mage works only slightly differently than your regular DPS Mage. Thanks to several necessary Mage Runes, damage is transformed into healing for your party. With this in mind, damage is still your first priority.

There are very few differences in end-game gear from DPS to healer mages, although the slight alterations make all the difference. Healing specific items such as the Star Belt, though not especially rare or powerful, can greatly increase your priority as a healer. Below are all the BiS items unique to healer Mages: