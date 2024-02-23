WoW SoD: How to get Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two brought back a reinvented Gnomeregan instance with plenty of new loot, including the Gneruo-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle. It’s a, yep, but it’s also one of the best crafted head pieces in phase two.

The expansive halls of Gnomeregan in WoW Classic SoD have transformed from a five person dungeon to a 10 person raid-like instance. This means harder bosses, more challenging mobs, and better loot. The Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament is a Pattern that you can pick up in Gnomeregan, but you’re going to need a little help to get there.

Where to get Gneruo-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle in WoW SoD

You can find the entry to Gnomeregan in the western parts of Dun Morogh. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can get the Gneruo-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle Pattern from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan. You can find the entrance to Gnomeregan in the Dwarf and Gnome starting region of Dun Morogh (42.5, 38.5). In phase two, Gnomeregan is an 10-person endgame instance, so you should wait until you hit max level to try this raid—and you may need to get nine friends together too.

You can find Ziri fairly early in the instance. The NPC is between the third and fourth bosses of the instance. Ziri sells a wide variety of Patterns, Plans, and other profession blueprints, including items such as the Rad-Resistant Scale Hood.

The Clean Zone is where you can find Ziri, the Salvagematic 9000, and more. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Pattern costs a nice little pile of 25 gold, but the crafting is not cheap.

How to craft Gneruo-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle in WoW SoD

The Gneruo-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle is a cloth piece of headgear that is especially useful for Mages, Warlocks, and other casters. Once you have the pattern, you need to gather the following reagents:

The Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament, Faintly Glowing Leather, and Insulating Gnidoine are all items you can exclusively get in Gnomeregan. All three are gained from speaking with Ziri, although each requires a different profession to craft.

You can get all items from the Auction House or individual sellers, but it might not be for a fair price. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Mageweave and Vision Dust are both common items easily purchased at the Auction House. If you don’t want to spend the gold, you can fish for Mageweave off the coast of Stranglethorn Vale and it’s possible to find Vision Dust in Uldaman.

Gneruo-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle in WoW SoD, explained

The Gneruo-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle is a cloth head item in WoW Classic Season of Discovery that resembles an eye patch. This item boasts impressive stats, giving plus 10 to Stamina and 11 to Intellect, but the unique effects are the real draw.

When equipped, this item increases healing and damage from spells up to 22 percent while restoring four mana every five seconds. Alongside this, you can use the item to reduce the mana cost of all spells by 50 percent for up to 12 seconds.

Considering all the spellcasting and mana buffs, it’s a dream for any caster.