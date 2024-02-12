WoW SoD: How to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Chronostatic Preservation is a Mage Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Recommended Videos

The Rune is another Mage healing ability that recovers health immediately and then applies a heal over time up to 15 seconds. The only tricky part about this ability is that it is classified as Arcane, Frost, and Fire ability, and if you get locked out of one school of magic, you can’t use Chronostatic Preservation. Still, this is a must-have ability if you’re playing Mage healer. Here’s how to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

This Rune is in Thousand Needles. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Head to Thousand Needles to get the Chronostatic Preservation Rune. Find three scorched mobs pictured on the map above, cool them off with frost abilities, and then combine the items they drop.

Make or join a party with at least three more Mages to take them down. If don’t team up with other Mages, your frost abilities won’t be enough to cool the enemies off, and you can’t defeat them. This is similar to unfreezing the frozen makrura in Durotar. While you had to unfreeze the mob there, here you have to do the opposite—cool off the mob. Again, one Mage’s abilities aren’t enough to take down the mobs.

The mobs you need to find are:

Singed Highperch Consort – This is a beast located in the Hiperch part of Thousand Needles at coordinates 11.2 39.8.

Scorched Screeching Roguefeather – This is a harpy flying in the area in front of the cave, found at coordinates 26.6 47.2.

Seared Needles Cougar – This is a beast locked in a cage at coordinates 24.0 23.6 (before you can cool it off, you need to get the key to the cage Galak Mauler enemies scattered around The Great Lift).

Remember, you need to use your frost abilities on these mobs. These include Ice Lance, Frost Nova, Cone of Cold, Blizzard, and Frost Bolt. Each mob drops spell notes, and you need to combine three items to get the Rune. Once you have all three, right-click one, and that will combine them and grant you the Rune.