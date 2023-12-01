WoW SoD: All Paladin runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Paladins are set to be one of the stronger melee classes in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery. With plenty of healing, crowd control, and damage, runes can take your Paladin to the next level.

Runes are a new mechanic introduced to WoW Classic that has completely changed the traditional class landscape. With runes, you can power up your favorite spells and try out entirely new playstyles for various classes. If you are playing a Paladin in Season of Discovery, these are the runes you can pick up and apply.

All Paladin Runes in WoW Classic SoD

Humans and Dwarves are the only two races in SoD that can play as a Paladin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How you find runes in Season of Discovery will vary depending on your selected race and class combination, but the majority of runes are earned through quests, killing mobs, and exploration. Once you have a rune, all you need to do is right-click on the item to learn the new ability of effect.

All runes are divided into three different types: Gloves, Legs, and Chest pieces. After you learn the rune, all you need to do is apply the ability to the corresponding piece of gear to activate the new power. Below are all known runes for Paladins in Season of Discovery phase one. As this new gameplay mode develops, more will likely be added to this list.