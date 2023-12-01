WoW SoD: All Paladin runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Paladins are set to be one of the stronger melee classes in World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery. With plenty of healing, crowd control, and damage, runes can take your Paladin to the next level.
Runes are a new mechanic introduced to WoW Classic that has completely changed the traditional class landscape. With runes, you can power up your favorite spells and try out entirely new playstyles for various classes. If you are playing a Paladin in Season of Discovery, these are the runes you can pick up and apply.
All Paladin Runes in WoW Classic SoD
How you find runes in Season of Discovery will vary depending on your selected race and class combination, but the majority of runes are earned through quests, killing mobs, and exploration. Once you have a rune, all you need to do is right-click on the item to learn the new ability of effect.
All runes are divided into three different types: Gloves, Legs, and Chest pieces. After you learn the rune, all you need to do is apply the ability to the corresponding piece of gear to activate the new power. Below are all known runes for Paladins in Season of Discovery phase one. As this new gameplay mode develops, more will likely be added to this list.
|Rune
|Ability
|Seal of Martyrdom (Chest)
|Active for 30 seconds, causes each of your next melee attacks to deal an additional 30-percent weapon damage. You lose health equal to 10 percent of the damage inflicted. While active, party members gain 10 percent of mana equal to the damage that you take.
|Divine Storm (Chest)
|Instant attack that deals 110-percent weapon damage to up to four enemies within eight yards. Divine Storm can also heal up to three party or raid members for 25 percent of the total damage dealt.
|Horn of Lordaeron (Chest)
|Increases Strength and Agility of all party members within 30 yards by six. Lasts for two minutes.
|Aegis (Chest)
|Increases your block value by 30 percent and melee and ranged attacks made against you have a 10-percent chance to be blocked. Lasts either 10 seconds or for five blocks.
|Divine Sacrifice (Legs)
|30 percent of damage taken by party or raid members within 30 yards is redirected to the Paladin for 10 seconds. Damage that would reduce the Paladin below 20 percent health will break the effect and grant 10-percent increased damage and healing done for 10 seconds.
|Inspiration Exemplar (Legs)
|Dispels all fear and sleep effects active on nearby party or raid members.
|Avenger’s Shield (Legs)
|Throw a holy shield at the target which deals Holy damage. Enemy is dazed for ten seconds. Effects up to three total targets.
|Exorcist (Legs)
|Exorcism can now be cast on any target and has 100-percent increased critical strike chance against Undead and Demons.
|Rebuke (Legs)
|Interrupts spellcasting and prevents any spell in that school from being cast for two seconds.
|Beacon of Light (Gloves)
|The target becomes a Beacon of Light to all party members within 40 yards. Any heals you cast on a party member will also heal the Beacon for 100-percent of the amount healed. Lasts one minute.
|Crusader Strike (Gloves)
|Instant melee attack that causes 75-percent weapon damage and regenerates 2 percent of your max health.
|Hand of Reckoning (Gloves)
|Taunts target. Threat bonus from Righteous Fury increases to 80 percent and Righteous Fury causes you to gain mana when healed by others equal to 25 percent. Damage you take which would take you below 35 percent max health is now reduced by 20 percent.