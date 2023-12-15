WoW SoD: How to get the Divine Storm Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Runes are an essential new mechanic in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Divine Storm is a powerful rune for Paladin players that can both grant healing and deal massive damage.

Paladins have already been a formidable class so far in Season of Discovery phase one, though the right runes can provide another boost to your damage, healing, health, or crowd control. Though you might stumble across some runes during your travels across vanilla Azeroth, other runes require much longer, continent-spanning quests.

Getting the Divine Storm is a large undertaking, though this rune is well worth it for this Alliance-exclusive class. If you are either trying to find or understand how to use the Divine Storm rune in Season of Discovery, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find the Divine Storm Rune in WoW SoD

Getting the Divine Storm rune is a four-step process that involves following a questline that starts in Darkshore. Since Ashenvale is a high-level region in Season of Discovery phase one, I would recommend hitting the current level 25 cap before embarking on this quest.

Step One – Get the Althalaxx Orb in Darkshore

You do not need to complete any pre-requisite quests to start this rune journey | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first step in this quest is to go to the Tower of Althalaxx. You can find this location in the northern reach of Darkshore. Use the image above for reference. Once you arrive, you will run into two Paladins NPCs.

If the area is not already cleared out, the two Paladins will charge up the tower and pull aggro on all nearby enemies. Enemies in this tower are pretty high-level, so you want to make sure that you don’t generate enough threat to gain any attention.

The Athalaxx Orb can be found on the desk at the top of the tower. Once you have the orb in your inventory, it’s time to go to Stormwind.

Step Two – Go to Stormwind

With the Athalaxx Orb you must now go to Maestra’s Post in Ashenvale. Here, you need to speak with Delgren the Purifier and start the quest Advice From Stormwind. This quest will send you Stormwind to speak with the NPC Katherine the Pure, who can be found in the Cathedral Square of the city.

You need to speak with several NPCs located in the human capital to move on | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Katherine the Pure will then send you on the next part of the quest, dubbed A Second Opinion. Thankfully, you do not need to travel far as you only need to visit Ursula Deline. The Night Elf NPC can be found in the far reaches of the Mage Quarter, in the southwest part of the city.

Step Three – Gather Summoner’s Salt

Ursula Deline will send you on the Earning Your Salt quest to gather fourteen Summoner’s Salt. This item drops from Blackrock mobs in the Redridge Mountains, found to the east of Elwynn Forest. The mobs which drop these items are mostly found in the northern parts of the zone.

With all 14 Summoner’s Salt, you can return to Ursula in Stormwind. The Night Elf will then send you on the final part of your long quest.

Step Four – Destroy the Athalaxx Orb

All demons in the eastern part of Ashenvale | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Venture back to Ashenvale and go to the Demon Fall Canyon. Here, you must slay the various demons lurking around this region until you have amassed 12 Motes of Mannoroth. This item can drop off the Felguards, Searing Infernals, and various other demons in the zone.

Visit Mannoroth’s weapon site to destroy the orb for good | Screenshot by Dot Esports

With all your Motes of Mannoroth, you must then go to the location above. Around Mannoroth’s weapons, click on the circle above, and your orb will break. You can then return to Delgan in Maestra’s Post, where you first began this quest to get your Divine Storm rune.

What does the Divine Storm Rune do?

Divine Storm is an instant attack that causes 110 percent weapon damage on up to four enemies. Along with this, Divine Storm heals up to three party members for 25 percent of the damage caused.

This is one of my favorite runes for my Paladin alt, and I find it especially useful for Holy and Retribution specs. Paladins are extremely useful for their utility, with Divine Storm adding another layer of protection for their party.