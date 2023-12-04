WoW SoD: How to get and use the Shredder Autosalvage Unit in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Grizzby is a secret rune vendor in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery that will sell runes after you complete various quests for the NPC. To obtain the Shredder Turbocharges to complete Grizzby’s quests, you first need to find a Shredder Autosalvage Unit.

You can find the not-so-secret merchant Grizzby inside of the Ratchet Inn in Ratchet, found in The Barrens. Whenever you first interact with the merchant, Grizzby will state that you are too poor to purchase anything from him. If you have approximately 10 gold, however, Grizzby will send you off on three quests to unlock his shop.

One of these quests will require you to collect 16 Shredder Turbocharges from any slain Shredder mob. To do this, you need to get the Shredder Autosalvage Unit. If you are trying to complete Grizzby’s quests and unlock secret runes, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get the Shredder Autosalvage Unit in WoW SoD

Shredders can be found around Stonetalon, but Sneed is your best bet | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The best way to get the Shredder Autosalvge Unit is by going to The Deadmines dungeon in Westfall and looting it from Sneed. This is one of the first bosses in The Deadmines dungeons, and I have found that he drops it the most reliably, though not after every kill.

Getting to The Deadmines is extremely easy for Alliance players as you simply need to travel west of Elwynn Forest and past Sentinel Hill, following the large band of Defias Brotherhood members. For Horde players, you will need to make a much longer trek to the Eastern Kingdom likely through the boat to Booty Bay from Ratchet.

This is a level 18 to 23 dungeon, so be prepared with strong items and a full dungeon party before embarking on this journey. Sneed is not the only source for this drop, as you can slay any other Shredder type enemies to possibly loot this recipe as well, though I still recommend farming Sneed for the drop.

To craft the Shredder Autosalvage Unit, you need three total reagents and an Engineering skill of at least 135. Below are all the items you need to complete this item:

Bronze Framework

x2 Whirring Bronze Gizmo

Heavy Leather

How to use the Shredder Autosalvage Unit in WoW SoD

To use the Shredder Autosalvage Unit to extract Shredder Turbochargers, you need to find other Shredder mobs around Azeroth. The most reliable source of Shredder mobs will be around the Stonetalon Mountains area.

After you defeat Shredder mobs, target the eliminated mob and right click on your Shredder Autoslave Unit to extract the Shredder parts, possibly including a Turbocharger. While you can stack up to 20 Shredder Turbocahrgers, you only need 16 to complete the merchant’s quest.