If you found the secret rune vendor expecting to ealisy get your hands on some of the new World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic Season of Discovery runes and instead got called poor and received quests, don’t worry, it isn’t hard to get the Shredder Turbocharger.

The rune vendor Grizzby will ask you to complete three quests: Fish Oil, Dark Iron Ordinance, and Shredder Turbocharges. The last one requires you to collect 16 Shredder Turbocharges. How will you do that? It’s simple, but you can’t directly find them in the world.

How to get Shredder Turbocharger in WoW SoD

You’ll need a tool to collect Shredder Turbochargers. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To get Shredder Turbocharger, you’ll need to use a Shredder Autosalvage Unit in the remains of a Shredder mob. There are several types of Shredders you can find across the world, but we recommend getting Shredder Turbochargers from Venture Co. Shredders.

You can find them in the Windshear Crag, Stonetalon Mountains. Use the Shredder Autosalvage Unit to salvage the shredders you defeat to get parts such as the Shredder Turbocharger. You can stack up to 20 Shredder Turbocharger, so carrying them won’t be a problem.

How to get Shredder Autosalvage Unit in WoW SoD

You can get the Shredder Autosalvage Unit by crafting it using the schematic dropped from enemies like Sneed in The Deadmines or get it from Shredder mobs you defeat. We recommend getting the recipe from Sneed so you keep making them instead of gathering.

Head to The Deadmines by flying to the Sentinel Hill in Westfall. You’ll probably know about his dungeon because it’s the first one for most WoW players. It’s a level 18-23 dungeon in the Alliance leveling zone.

Sneed is one of the bosses in The Deadmines; he’ll be on top of the shredder as a 20 elite in the Mast Room of Ther Deadmines. You’ll have to defeat the Sneed’s shredder before fighting the goblin himself. It should be a simple fight.

Every rune Grizzby has available after collecting Shredder Turbochargers

Runes for several classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you collect all 16 Shredder Turbocharges and complete the Fish Oil and Dark Iron Ordinance quests, which request 4 Fish Oil and 20 Dark Iron Ordinance, respectively, you’ll be able to purchase the runes from Grizzby.

Here’s every rune you’ll be able to get from Grizzby in Ratchet: