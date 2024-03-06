WoW SoD: All mounts in WoW Classic Season of Discovery and how to get them

Mounts have always been a crucial part of the World of Warcraft experience, and in the Season of Discovery, earning a mount should definitely be one of your goals.

Thankfully for fans of the franchise, there are more options than ever when it comes to earning a mount in WoW SoD as the devs have added more mounts for the new season while making some of the existing mounts even easier to acquire once you earn the requirements. Between the new mounts added to the game as rewards for completing objectives during each phase’s PvP events, as well as the tried-and-true faction mounts that have been in the game for decades, there are plenty of options when it comes to getting a mount in WoW Classic SoD.

Here are all of the mounts in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, along with the methods of how to get each of them.

All WoW Classic Season of Discovery mounts

Phase two mounts can be purchased from Mai’zin in Stranglethorn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stranglethorn Blood Moon event mounts (phase two)

Mottled Blood Raptor

Golden Sabercat

Each of these two new mounts introduced in phase two of SoD can be purchased from Mai’zin, the Gurubashi Bloodchanger, for one Gold Blood Coin each. These two mounts require you to do some extensive PvPing during the Blood Moon event in Stranglethorn Vale, which will only be current content through the second phase of the season. We recommend doing this event as many times as possible (it begins every three hours) so you can effectively and confidently get at least one of these two mounts.

Battle for Ashenvale mounts (phase one)

Trainee’s Outrider Wolf (Horde)

Trainee’s Sentinel Nightsaber (Alliance)

These two mounts from phase one can be earned by reaching Friendly with either the Silverwing Sentinels (Alliance) or the Warsong Outriders (Horde). Once you reach the required level of reputation with either faction, you can purchase your respective mount for 10 gold. With the Battle of Ashenvale being significantly less popular after the end of SoD phase one, the most surefire way to get reputation with the Silverwing Sentinels and Warsong Outriders is by competing in the Warsong Gulch battleground.

Faction and racial mounts

Players of every race can head back to their hometowns to buy a mount once they hit level 40. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every player in the game has access to a library of mounts based on the race they chose during character creation. These mounts became available during the second phase of SoD, which raised the level cap to 40. Traditionally, WoW Classic has required players to be level 40 before they can use ground mounts, and level 60 to use “swift” ground mounts, which double your character’s speed while riding.

You can visit your race’s mount vendor—which is almost always near the first town you leveled in during the starting experience—to purchase one of these mounts. Racial mounts cost 80 gold to purchase at first, but discounts can be applied if you reach a certain level of reputation (Honored) with your home faction.

With the Discoverer’s Delight buff being added to the game on March 5, access to gold is at an all-time high in SoD, making it easier than ever to catch up and get the gold you need to purchase a mount.