WoW players are convinced new legendary will be broken for one class

World of Warcraft players are convinced Fyr’alath the Dreamrender, the new legendary that dropped after the Race to World first, will be overpowered on Blood Death Knights.

On Nov. 26, Echo won the Race to World First by being the first WoW guild to clear Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope on Mythic difficulty. After beating the final boss, Fyrakk, the guild, and those watching live got to see all the loot that dropped from the difficult battle. Among all the new items, there was also a new legendary two-handed weapon.

Death Knight. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While we still don’t know everything about the weapon, we were able to see the stats and its unique abilities. The WoW community immediately labeled it as an overpowered Blood Death Knight weapon, with the top comment on Reddit saying: “So blood dk is going have a blast with this!”

Unlike Warriors, Paladins, and Shamans, who can also wield the legendary weapon, Blood Death Knights will be able to use Fyr’alath the Dreamrender while tanking. Additionally, the weapon’s abilities are extremely useful for Bood Death Knights. One of the usable abilities gives the wielder the power to charge and repeatedly attack the target while dealing massive damage. It isn’t clear yet whether this ability can be used on a group of enemies and if the overall damage is shared, but either way, Blood Death Knights will find it helpful in dealing with groups of enemies while tanking.

Death Knight tanks are already considered powerful tanks, with outlets like Wowhead ranking them the second-best tanks in the game. This is mainly due to their abilities to heal themselves while tanking, cause area-of-effect damage, and pull smaller enemies towards them. Combined with a powerful legendary weapon like Fyr’alath the Dreamrender, we can only imagine Death Knight tanks will have a lot of fun.