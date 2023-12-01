There is an endless array of rare spawns to track down in WoW Classic—and even more to hunt in the all-new Season of Discovery.

One of the most valuable rare enemies you can hunt in Classic is Blackmoss the Fetid, a lurking beast in Teldrassil who might just easily be the toughest-to-kill enemy in any starting zone in the game. Blackmoss the Fetid is found among the Timberling Mire Beasts of Teldrassil, and if you’re a player who’s simply completing some quests in that zone, you might get caught off guard by his imposing presence and high level. For those fortunate enough to take him down in combat, he yields some pretty sweet rewards, though.

Here’s where you can find Blackmoss the Fetid in WoW Classic.

Blackmoss the Fetid location in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

Blackmoss the Fetid can be found in northern Teldrassil, roaming the Wellspring River just next to the Oracle Glade. We recommend camping out near coordinates [44, 36] in Teldrassil and periodically making your way up the river to scan for the mob.

Blackmoss the Fetid spawns in the Wellspring River north of Dolanaar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blackmoss the Fetid is a level 13 elite rare spawn and is one of the toughest enemies you’ll encounter in the starting zone of Teldrassil. While most mobs in this zone are a relatively low level, he stands out as a more difficult enemy. Many of the mire beasts in the area surrounding the Wellspring River are between levels nine and 11, but Blackmoss the Fetid is a 13 elite, meaning he’s going to be a much tougher challenge by comparison. We recommend either being a little past level 11 or playing a strong soloing class like Warlock or Hunter if you want to take him down.

After defeating Blackmoss the Fetid, you’ll earn the monster’s Moss-Twined Heart, which starts a quest of the same name. You can turn in this quest for some extra XP to an NPC named Danalan, who can be found just south of the elven town of Dolanaar at coordinates [61, 68] in Teldrassil.