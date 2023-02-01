WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: How to get & redeem the Goblin Weather Machine

The latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, has been a welcome change desperately needed after what many feel was the blunder called Shadowlands. In light of the celebration of the launch of season one of Dragonflight, WoW players could get their hands on rare mounts, pets, and toys. January, unfortunately, had no Twitch drops to offer, but the beginning of February brought back Dragonflight Twitch drops.

From Feb. 1, 10am PST to Feb. 5, 23:59pm PST, you can earn a new Dragonflight reward–the Goblin Weather Machine. The Goblin Weather Machine is a toy that can change the weather. Bear in mind that weather-changing properties are limited and can be used on Azeroth, Outland, and the Dragon Isles.

Here’s how you can become the master of weather and earn February’s Dragonflight Twitch drop–Goblin Weather Machine.

How to get the new WoW Dragonflight Twitch drop: Goblin Weather Machine

To get the Goblin Weather Machine from Twitch drops you will need to watch Dragonflight content on Twitch for at least four hours. Bear in mind you’ll first need to link your Battle.net account to Twitch or relink it if you have other accounts and then watch your favorite streamer that has drops enabled.

Once you have done your time, you have to claim your drop on the channel you’re currently watching or in the Drops Inventory menu on Twitch. To do so, you’ll have seven days. Then, you need to log into the game, go to Collections, and under Toys, you should find the Goblin Weather Machine.

In brief, to get the Goblin Weather Machine, you’ll need to:

Link your Battle.net account to Twitch Watch your favorite Dragonflight streamers for at least four hours Claim the reward on Twitch Log into your WoW account on any character Click Collections and then Toys Open the gift under the name the Goblin Weather Machine

You can watch your favorite Twitch streamers from your PC or Android if you have the Twitch app installed. Also, you don’t have to strictly stick to watching one streamer, but you can mix and match, and you’ll still get your reward after watching Dragonflight for at least four hours. The regions which are eligible for Twitch drops are North America, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.