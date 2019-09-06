How to link Twitch and Battle.net accounts

Everyone loves free loot and Twitch users are no different. The streaming platform is well known for offering its Prime subscribers a large variety of rewards, including games and cosmetics. But those without a subscription can still earn free loot simply by watching streams as long as they’ve connected their relevant accounts.

Blizzard periodically offers fans of its numerous franchises ways to earn free loot by simply tuning into its Twitch streams. For the Overwatch League, users can earn a slow stream of Overwatch League tokens by watching the live broadcast, but they also have the chance to earn 100 additional tokens at the end of each hour.

Beginning today, Hearthstone fans are getting an exclusive offer of their own in celebration of the game’s most recent expansion, Saviors of Uldum. Week three of the Hearthstone Grandmasters season two kicked off today and Blizzard is giving out free Saviors of Uldum packs every hour of the broadcast to 1,500 eligible viewers who tune into the stream. Once the season playoffs begin on Oct. 11, fans who watch at least three hours are guaranteed to receive one free Classic card pack.

To be eligible to participate in these offers, users will need to link their Twitch account to their Battle.net. The process of linking accounts is easy and takes only a few clicks to complete.

Before linking accounts, users will want to make sure they have their account information handy. After logging into their Twitch account, users should then venture into their account settings and click on the Connections tab located to the right of the settings options.

Battle.net is one of the connections Twitch recommends, meaning users will find the option closer to the top of the Connections page. Clicking on the Connect button will prompt users to enter their Battle.net account information and log in to the service. Upon doing so, the accounts will automatically link.

Once users have connected their accounts, they’ll be able to receive drops. If the accounts are successfully linked, a green text will appear underneath the stream’s information, informing the users that drops are enabled. If the connection is unsuccessful, the text will suggest the user to link their account and they’ll need to re-enter their information in the Connections page.