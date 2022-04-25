Here are all of the Overwatch 2 streamers with beta drops on April 27

The Overwatch 2 beta is nearly upon us and some of those who signed up for invites should be receiving their beta acceptance emails soon.

Luckily, those who don’t get in to the beta on day one can tune into a number of eligible Twitch streams to earn beta access as a drop simply by watching streamers play through the first live look at the closed beta.

Those who wish to be eligible must have an Overwatch license active on their Battle.net account, link that Battle.net account to their Twitch account, and watch an eligible stream between 12pm CT and 8pm CT on April 27.

Not every Overwatch 2 stream will have drops enabled. Blizzard has partnered with a number of streamers big and small, Overwatch-centric and variety channels alike, to give away beta access on the second day of the closed beta.

Here’s the full list of streamers who will have drops enabled on their channel on April 27.

Overwatch 2 beta drop eligible Twitch streams