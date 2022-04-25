Here are all of the Overwatch 2 streamers with beta drops on April 27

Here's where to tune in.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch 2 beta is nearly upon us and some of those who signed up for invites should be receiving their beta acceptance emails soon.

Luckily, those who don’t get in to the beta on day one can tune into a number of eligible Twitch streams to earn beta access as a drop simply by watching streamers play through the first live look at the closed beta.

Those who wish to be eligible must have an Overwatch license active on their Battle.net account, link that Battle.net account to their Twitch account, and watch an eligible stream between 12pm CT and 8pm CT on April 27.

Not every Overwatch 2 stream will have drops enabled. Blizzard has partnered with a number of streamers big and small, Overwatch-centric and variety channels alike, to give away beta access on the second day of the closed beta.

Here’s the full list of streamers who will have drops enabled on their channel on April 27.

Overwatch 2 beta drop eligible Twitch streams

A_Seagull
AAlBaqoni AceofSpades
Ade
adepththebest
Anaee
angelxoxo Angrodtralari AnneMunition
Aomdi
Arcang3lon
Arrge
Aryll
Aspen
august
AVRL
Bazzagazza
BeaPlays
Beaver
Beyaca
Bighead
Briggsycake		BroYouWack
Bruninho S07
Bus
CDNThe3rd
Ch1ckenkun
ChangSik
Cheomyeom
chipsa
Crayator
crendor
Cresjcent
cuppcaake
Custa
Daniel Fenner
Datto
David Orelus
Dexbonus
dianamonsters
Dohyeon
DominoJack
DPSDeku
Dragoneddy  		Dullachann
Dyrus
echoflex
EeveeA
Enyung
Electra
Ellohime
Emiliath
Emongg
Eskay
Eviltoaster
Fareeha
FDGod_OW
Fextralife
FindingKyKy
Fitzyhere
Flats
Frogger
Fuki
Gale Adelade
Gavi
Geguri  		GetQuakedOn
Guru
Hal
Hammerkick HighscoreHeroes Hoshizora
iddqqd
imaqtpie
itmeJP
Ivajpro
Izeef
Izgerte
Jake
Jay3
JesseSMFI
Jinsei
Jotum
Joum
JoystickOW
kabaji
KarQ
KATIE  
Kephrii
Kimjaewon Kimtongsoo
Kragie
KristenRae
Kssarplayz
Lassiz
Last Chance Leetaejun
LegDay
Leia
LemonKiwi leveluplifting
linkzr
LuLuLuvley
macro
mendo
Merciful
Metro
Mirage MissySkywalker
ml7  		Namunlbo Narullsbackyard
Neves
Niandra
Nitrao
Noserino
Oasis
One_shot_gurl
Oputo
Overpowered
ovileemay OWGrandma PeterParkTV
Phyrex
PlayOverwatch Pokelawls
Pokimane
Potxeca
Punkdll
QueenE
Rammy RubenSargasm  		Runner
Ryujehong
Saebyeolbe
SaltyPhish
Samito
Sesuko
Shiphtur
Sisime
Skiesti
Solmyr
Somjuu
Somnus
Sooshi
Strippin
Stylosa
Summerpie Sunshinebread Supertf
surefour
svb
SypherPK
ta1yo		TallNQuirky
Tekkudesu 
Tex
TheDarkness
Themarinekr
thexboxlucio
Toniki
Tyr0din
Vale
Violet
W_NTED
Warn
Woogying
Xenofly
XQC
XQQ
YBT
Yeatle
YourOverwatch
Yuuie
Yznsa
Zardoide  