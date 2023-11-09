WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete The Dryad Garden quest

The quest is easy, but getting to it is another story.

The Emerald Dream update is out in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and with it comes a bunch of new quests. Once you visit the new zone, Cenarius will have a few easy quests for you, and one of these quests is The Dryad Garden.

Requirements for the Dryad Garden quest in WoW Dragonflight

A checklist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can start the Dryad Garden quest, you need to meet a few requirements.

Be level 70 – You probably already have a level 70 character, but just in case you don’t, you should know that you can’t even enter the Emerald Dream zone without one. Sure, there’s a portal, but to use it, you need to have a max-level character. You still won’t, however, be able to go through until you do the next thing.

– You probably already have a level 70 character, but just in case you don’t, you should know that without one. Sure, there’s a portal, but to use it, you need to have a max-level character. You still won’t, however, be able to go through until you do the next thing. Finish the Call of Dream quest. When you hit level 70, this quest will automatically pop up in your quest log. Visit Valdrakken and finish the questline, and this will let you go through the portal.

When you hit level 70, Visit Valdrakken and finish the questline, and this will let you go through the portal. Progress through the campaign. Now, I didn’t have any trouble finding this quest, but a few players reported you need to have progressed through the campaign to actually make this quest appear for you. According to WoWhead, you need to be on the chapter 4/7 campaign to have this quest show up. If it still doesn’t show up, don’t worry; just continue with the campaign and return later. Relogging into the game could also help.

If all of the above are met, go to the Emerald Dream Zone, and we can get started.

Where to find the Dryad Garden quest in WoW Dragonflight

Head to Amirdrassil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to Amirdrassil. It’s in the middle of the map , slightly under the Lushdream Crags.

It’s in the , slightly under the Lushdream Crags. Find the flight path and register it if you haven’t already done so.

and register it if you haven’t already done so. Right next to the flight path, you will see Cenarius , the beloved lord of the forest and son of Elune. Also, one of my favorite characters in WoW.

, the beloved lord of the forest and son of Elune. Also, one of my favorite characters in WoW. Cenarius should have two quests for you: The Q’onzu Query and The Dryad Garden

for you: The Q’onzu Query and Pick The Dryad Garden and read the quest text if you want

How to complete the Dryad Garden quest in WoW Dragonflight

Cenarius. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Cenarius is concerned about his kin, and he needs you to go and help “an overwrought druid” who is tending the garden.

After you accept the quest, a quest marker will appear on your map

Mount up and fly to the location. It’s only a hop, skip, and a stone’s throw away, honestly. Just south of where you are.

It’s only a hop, skip, and a stone’s throw away, honestly. You can ride there using your ground mount, but it’s much easier to get there using your ground mount

Once you get there, you will see two NPCs , a Night Elf and a Dryad

, a Night Elf and a Dryad The Dryad should be talking about dryad acorns that have gone missing

that have gone missing Talk to the Night Elf, Ethidris Creekward, and turn in the quest.

and turn in the quest. You are done.

Not too difficult, was it? The most difficult part is just getting to the Emerald Dream and going through the campaign story. But if you’ve already done all that, all you have to do is finish this simple report quest. There’s a lot more to do in the Emerald Dream, so keep an eye out for more of our guides.