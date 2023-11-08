WoW Dragonflight: How to open Laughing Podling treasure

He won't give you the loot so easily!

The Emerald Dream is overflowing with different treasures you can find across this gorgeous zone, but I had trouble catching and opening that pesky Laughing Podling treasure.

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, treasures are usually short and sweet puzzles you need to solve for that sweet, sweet loot. Laughing Podling treasure is no exception to this.

Here’s how you can open the Laughing Podling treasure.

How to open the Laughing Podling treasure in WoW Dragonflight

After the Laughing Podling stops for the second time, a treasure chest will spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Laughing Podling is at the 64.12, 62.17 coordinates in the Emerald Dream. Once you get there via your Dragonriding or your regular flying mount, you’ll see him acting all silly.

You’ll do what any other WoW player would do—chase the little bugger.

If Laughing Podling won’t start running, you are probably mounted. So, dismount and wiggle around the little fellow and soon he’ll start running. While you’re running, you can use movement abilities. I used Ghost Wolf and Laughing Podling didn’t stop or bug out.

Follow the Laughing Podling around the map. It will stop once and to continue, click on the Laughing Podling. After the podling stops the second time at the 61.66, 59.60 coordinates, click on him one more time and the loot chest will spawn. Click on the chest to open it.

Loot from the Laughing Podling treasure in WoW Dragonflight

This is the most common loot table from the Laughing Podling treasure. It’s highly likely that once you get the Mysterious Seeds quest item, you won’t be getting it again. Here’s the full loot table:

Flightstones

Mysterious Seeds (item that starts the Mysterious Seeds quest )

) Gigantic Dreamseed

Reputation with the Dreamwardens (200 reputation)

Dragon Isles Supplies

Achievement for looting treasures in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

There’s one achievement tied to looting treasure chests in the Emerald Dream—Treasures of the Emerald Dream. To complete it, you need to loot different treasure chests, and one of them is Magical Bloom, which comes from the Laughing Podling.

Luckily for you, this achievement comes with a reward—head transmog Forest Lord’s Antlers.