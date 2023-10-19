WoW datamine suggests Blizzard is bringing back 3 unobtainable mounts

Blizzard has been bringing back rare items left and right with Twitch Drops, Amazon Prime Gaming, and the Trading Post. But it seems the devs aren’t done because they’re now bringing back three no-longer obtainable mounts.

According to a datamine on Oct. 19, Spectral Gryphon, Spectral Wind Rider, and Swift Zhevra should be making a grand return via the Trading Post further down the road.

All of these mounts—Swift Zhevra, Spectral Wind Rider, and its Alliance counterpart, Spectral Gryphon, were once Recruit-a-Friend rewards. They were removed and replaced with newer and cooler rewards as Blizzard updated the system. Once the system was changed, these mounts became a thing of the past, and unobtainable. But, boy, are we lucky we have the Trading Post.

Today, roughly 15 percent of all WoW accounts own these mounts, respectively. Although these mounts aren’t super rare, a lot of mount hunters are still trying to get their hands on them to finish their collections.

Swift Zhevra has been unobtainable for years. Image via Wowhead

I really hope these mounts will be saved for January or February 2024 because I only get 1,000 Trader’s Tender every month, and even that isn’t enough, especially to get all Trading Post class armor sets and weapons. The last pieces of class armor sets will go live in December, but even then I have to cash out 950 Trader’s Tender for one set and weapon.

Blizzard said not to worry, because there’s a high chance items will return to the Trading Post, but then I’ll just anxiously sit with my hands crossed in front of my PC waiting for them.

Hopefully, Blizzard will have mercy and put these incredible mounts in the Trading Post first thing in 2024 so we can all cross them off our mount bucket list.

About the author