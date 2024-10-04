How to start and complete Work Hard, Play Hard quest in WoW The War Within

Work Hard, Play Hard is a new quest in WoW The War Within—and it’s one of the most tedious world quests in the game.

The quest itself takes place in the Hallowfall zone, and you have to play with orphan children and complete the tasks they give you. Although this seems simple, some of their tasks can be boring and annoying for many players.

Here’s our full guide to start and complete the Work Hard, Play Hard quest in The War Within.

How to start Work Hard, Play Hard quest in WoW The War Within

It begins in the land of endless light. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard

Like other world quests, if you want to start the Work Hard, Play Hard quest, you must first fulfill two prerequisites. You have to reach the maximum level with any of your characters and complete the entire level-up campaign story of Khaz Algar. You can finish both things relatively fast because you can do them simultaneously, and you’ll also unlock all four zones.

Once you get that covered, fly to the Hallowfall zone and reach Mereldar city. When you reach coordinates 41.9, 55.4 you’ll see a couple of orphans playing in front of their home, and the Work Hard, Play Hard quest pops up automatically in your quest log.

The most wholesome quest in this expansion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Work Hard, Play Hard quest involves playing with four orphans. When you reach the quest area, you’ll see a group of little kids glowing, and you must interact with them. There are eight different orphans, but you can only interact and play with four.

Here are all the tasks you can get from them:

Play Tag

Throw Rock

Who is scariest?

Hide and Seek

Scary Monster

Floor is Undersea

Hide and Seek – Hard Mode

Floor is undersea – Hard Mode

How to complete Work Hard, Play Hard quest in WoW The War Within

Some of them are easy, some of them are not. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Work Hard, Play Hard quest, you have to interact with four orphans and play with them. This means you have to complete the tasks they give you. Thankfully, some are really easy to do.

Throw Rock, Scary Monster and Who’s the scariest are arguably the easiest tasks. They only require talking to orphans, throwing rocks at the target, and answering their questions regarding who’s scarier between Nerubians or Kobyss—and there is no wrong answer.

A champion with a big heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re playing Tag, you just need to click on one of the two kids running around the big sandbox. If you decide to play Hide and Seek, you can find the orphan inside the house on the last floor and you’ll have the meter showing you how close you are.

Although it’s not part of the Sojourner of Hallowfall, you can get an achievement called Children’s Entertainer if you complete all eight tasks. This may be tedious because you have to do Hide and Seek on hard mode and Floor is undersea.

I suggest using a ground mount for Hide and Seek on hard mode because the orphan can run away anywhere in Mereldar, and he’s pretty fast. The Floor is undersea task requires you to do some parkour jumping on the fence and barrels.

You must do this from start to finish, but you can always use your class utility spells like Alter Time or Demonic Circle to make it easier.

