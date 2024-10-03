How to start and complete Fire and Gemstone quest in WoW The War Within

The Fire and Gemstone is a new quest in WoW The War Within, and it’s also a part of a smaller questline that rewards you with Empowered Tinderbox.

The quest itself takes place in The Ringing Deeps zone and is very straightforward and easy to complete, but there are some prerequisites. So, here’s our full guide to start and complete the Fire and Gemstone quest in The War Within.

How to start Fire and Gemstone quest in WoW The War Within

Ready yourselves for some waves of mobs. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Before you start the Fire and Gemstone quest, you must reach maximum level in The War Within. It’s also important you complete the entire level-up campaign of Khaz Algar, which has four zones in total. Both things should be relatively easy since you can do them simultaneously.

Once you’ve got that covered, here are the prerequisites you must fulfill to start the Fire and Gemstone quest:

Reach Renown level 11 with Arathi Hallowfall faction

faction Complete Those Who Fell quest

The best event you can do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaching the level 11 Renown reputation with the Arathi Hallowfall faction shouldn’t be too hard because you get a bunch of reputation just by completing the level-up campaign. After that, you can do a ton of world quests in Hallowfall, kill Elite Rare monsters, and even do the Spreading the Light event.

Once you reach Renown level 11, you can pick up Those Who Fell quest from the NPC Keyrra Flamestonge. She’s the same NPC that gives you Defender of the Flame weekly world quest for the Spreading the Light event, and you can find her at Light’s Blooming at coordinates 65.5, 32.2.

Those Who Fell is a simple quest which tasks you with collecting three Tinderboxes in the area. You can quickly complete it by participating in the Spreading the Light event where you have to kill a bunch of mobs and Elites that drop these Tinderboxes. To finally start the Fire and Gemstone quest, head to The Ringing Deeps zone, and talk to the NPC Speaker Kuldas in Gurndagaz at coordinates 47.5, 32.0.

How to complete Fire and Gemstone quest in WoW The War Within

Watch his back and protect him at all costs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you accept the Fire and Gemstone quest from Speaker Kuldas, you have to find and collect Awakened Cog and Ringing Gemstone. The best and fastest way to get these two items is by doing the Awakening the Machine weekly quest which you also get from Speaker Kuldas.

You have to fight 20 waves of opponents while Speaker Kuldas communes with the machine, and while that sounds like a lot, you can take a break every five waves. During those 20 waves, you have a chance to collect both items that drop from the opponents you fight. The best part about this quest is that if you’re unlucky with the drops in the first 20 waves, you can repeat the event time and time again.

Once you get both items, just go out of the Awakening the Machine area, hand in the quest to Speaker Kuldas, and you’re done..

