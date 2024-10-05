How to use Fragrance Sockets in WoW The War Within

Gearing up your character once you hit max level in The War Within is simple, especially if you spend time exploring Azj-Kahet. One particular trinket that’s worth looking out for is the Nerubian Pheromone Secreter, as you can customize it with handy Fragrance items.

Here’s how to use Fragrance Sockets, along with tips on how to get the necessary trinket and pick up Fragrances around the City of Threads, too.

How to get Fragrance Sockets in WoW

Reaching Renown level seven with The Severed Threads is an essential step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the best trinket with Fragrance Sockets in The War Within, you need to level up your Renown with The Severed Threads to level seven at a minimum. For this, you must be max level.

Out of all the Renown grinds in the expansion, this one is surprisingly speedy, thanks to the pact system. Each time you complete a pact with one of the faction leaders, you can bump up your Renown level at the same time. Look out for these weekly quests:

Blade of the General , to work alongside The General

, to work alongside The General Hand of the Vizier , to work with The Vizier

, to work with The Vizier Eyes of the Weaver, to work alongside The Weaver

Each of these quests starts off with a progress bar that you fill up by killing Azj-Kahet rares, completing World Quests, finishing Rumor tasks, and completing quest lines in the zone. You can only pick one at a time, so check out the individual perks of each pact beforehand.

We found quests to be somewhat unreliable for filling up the bar for these quests. Pick up Rumors and World Quests wherever you can, as these offer the most progress, and keep an eye out for Rares as you fly around the zone.

When you hit level seven Renown, head to the Weaver’s Lair and speak to Lady Vinazian, the quartermaster for The Severed Threads. You can purchase the Nerubian Pheromone Secreter from her, which is a trinket with two Fragrance Sockets.

How to use Fragrance Sockets in The War Within

The Nerubian Pheromone Secreter trinket without any Fragrances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have an item with Fragrance Sockets like the Nerubian Pheromone Secreter, equip it and open your character screen. Hit Shift and right-click on the trinket to open up the Fragrance Socket screen. It’ll pop up next to your character, as shown above.

From there, you can drag and drop relevant Fragrances into the sockets. Once they’re in there, they have the chance to trigger when the trinket is in action. As the trinket description explains, hitting higher reputation levels with your pacts will provide a higher chance of more pheromones triggering.

To get Fragrances, head to the City of Threads. There are four vendors which you can speak to, three of which are in the same area. Head to the area shown below to find Tej the Undying, Rej the Dying, and Venom Dahn.

Both Rej and Tej can be found at the location shown above, selling their wares. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can speak to Rej and Tej at their stall. Rej the Dying sells the Inscrutable Fragrance, which can also be found at other vendors, and this Fragrance boosts Mastery when you equip it and trigger it during battle.

Tej the Undying sells the Invigorating Fragrance, which boosts Haste instead of Mastery. All of the Fragrances cost 150 Kej apiece.

Rej the Dying sells a variety of other useful items alongside the Fragrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Venom Dahn, a Flavor Enhancements and Assassination Supplement vendor, can be found in the same area as Rej and Tej.

This vendor sells the Volatile Fragrance, which affects your Critical Strike stat.

Venom Dahn stands near Rej and Kej, making stocking up on Fragrances easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Fragrance vendor is “Eight Shaker” Sallow, who can be found inside the building in the area shown on the map below.

Watch out for guards here, as there are quite a few in the area on patrol or guarding nearby buildings.

The final Fragrance vendor is found at the top of the City of Threads map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sallow sells the Robust Fragrance, which impacts your Versatility stat.

The best combination of Fragrances to use with your trinket will depend on your class, so it’s worth deciding which ones you want beforehand instead of buying them all. Kej is a valuable currency, and some of the rarer items tied to it are incredibly expensive.

