How to start and complete Rock Collector quest in WoW The War Within

The Rock Collector is one of the world quests you can pick up and do in WoW The War Within—and it’s all about epic pet battles.

If you’re a fan of pet battles and you’re on a hunt to become the best pet trainer in Khaz Algar, then you’re going to love this quest. The quest itself takes place on the Isle of Dorn and it can be difficult even for the most experienced pet trainers.

So, here’s our full guide to help you start and complete the Rock Collector quest in The War Within.

How to start the Rock Collector quest in WoW The War Within

A new challenger appears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rock Collector is a world quest you can pick up on the Isle of Dorn and complete quickly to gain some nice Polished Pet Charm as a reward. But before you start this quest, there are some prerequisites you must fulfill.

First and foremost, you absolutely must reach maximum level and complete the entire campaign story of Khaz Algar. This is the only way to unlock all world quests, events and activities, and you can do it quickly and simultaneously because the Khaz Algar story is a level-up campaign.

Back to the beginning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get that covered, make your way from Dornogal to the Freywold Village on the southern part of Isle of Dorn. The quest is marked on your map and all you have to do is reach coordinates 38.3, 78.8 where you meet the NPC Master Pet Trainer, Collector Dyna.

When you talk to the NPC, you have two options. You can either buy some pet charms from her or challenge her to a pet battle.

How to complete the Rock Collector quest in WoW The War Within

Make sure you use the correct pet for this one. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although the maximum pet level is 25, you can complete this battle with any pet level, and there are some useful tactics you can use to win. First, it’s important to understand your opponent and how to counter them. In this case, NPC Collector Dyna uses the following pets:

Ridge

Stratus

Tiny Cragling

All three pets are rock Elementals that are weak to any Aquatic and Mechanical abilities. You also need to have three pets at your disposal, and all pets that deal Aquatic damage are perfect for this battle.

The reason why you want to use pets with Aquatic abilities is because they deal up to a whopping 50 percent additional damage to Elemental pets, making this fight a complete breeze. Here are some useful Aquatic pets you can use:

Left Shark

Pandaren Water Spirit

Crimson Octopode

River Otter

Scruffy Ottuk

Time for a battle of epic proportions. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re looking for a quick and easy win, then using three Left Sharks is probably the best method for this pet battle. With all three Left Sharks you can just use a single ability: Water Jet.

It’s a very powerful ability that has a 100 percent Hit Chance and blasts the opponent away with 20 Aquatic damage. Abilities like Dive and Whirlpool are also great, but Water Jet pierces through those Elementals like cheese, making this fight fast and easy.

