World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s release date is set—and holiday season raids are on the menu

It’s been months since Blizzard unveiled its latest upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, and until now, players only had a general idea of when the trip to the Dragon Isle would begin. The wait is over now, though.

Blizzard officially announced today that Dragonflight will have a global launch on Nov. 28 at 5pm CT. As is tradition with expansions, Dragonflight will start at the same time in every region, despite the fact that regions have varying weekly resets.

Before today, players only knew that Dragonflight was set to come out before the end of the calendar year. With the holiday season being a difficult time to release a WoW expansion, one could have expected that Dragonflight wouldn’t start too late into December, though.

As far as the Race to World First is concerned, raiders might not be too happy because the expansion’s first raid instance, Vault of the Incarnates, will open up on Dec.13 for all difficulty levels. This differs from most raids where Normal and Heroic difficulties come out a week before Mythic.

The new expansion will include four new leveling zones, the new Dracthyr race for both Horde and Alliance as well as their hero class Evoker. A new skill called Dragonriding will also be added to the game, and be a part of the Dragon Isle experience.

Once the expansion begins players will be able to gain experience past level 60 and reach a cap of level 70. The expansion will start off with eight new dungeons. Testing for WoW Dragonflight began on July 14 with an alpha that had rotating content.