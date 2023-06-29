Why the Flask of Petrification is one of WoW Classic Hardcore’s most important items

The most powerful item in WoW Classic Hardcore isn’t a max-level weapon or power-leveling aide; it’s the Flask of Petrification potion—and it could save your life.

The Flask of Petrification is one of the most powerful items in Classic WoW, as it’s essentially a get-out-of-jail-free card for moments when your character is near the point of death. The potion turns you invulnerable for 60 seconds, and if you’re in a dungeon or raid, you can combine this item with the act of leaving your instance group to be teleported to safety upon the flask’s expiration.

To make the most out of the Flask of Petrification, all you have to do is drink from the flask and leave your current instance group. The instance boot timer of 60 seconds is the same as the flask’s duration, meaning you can essentially wait for 60 seconds while being untargetable, and the game will teleport you out of the instance when both the instance boot timer and the Flask of Petrification timer are up.

How to use the Flask of Petrification in WoW Classic Hardcore

The Flask of Petrification/instance drop combination is widely regarded as a substitute for the Paladin-specific ability/item combination of Divine Shield and Hearthstone (commonly referred to as “Bubble Hearthing”). Since the ability to Bubble Hearth is being disabled in Blizzard’s official release of WoW Classic Hardcore, the Flask of Petrification will be players’ best bet for getting out of a sticky situation.

Using the flask in the open world isn’t all that worth it unless you have another player alongside you who can take aggro off of you. Since the flask doesn’t drop aggro, you’ll be squaring off against the same mob you were 60 seconds ago when it expires. You’ll need to have some sort of cooldown or extra ability to escape an open-world problem via the Flask of Petrification.

You must be level 50 to use the Flask of Petrification. It is crafted by Alchemists with 30 Stonescale Oil, 10 Mountain Silversage, one Black Lotus, and a Crystal Vial.

Classic WoW Hardcore officially goes live later this year, while testing for the game mode begins later today on the WoW Public Test Realm (PTR).

