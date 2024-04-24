The Parting Glass inn in WoW Dragonflight
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

Where to find the Parting Glass vendors in WoW Dragonflight

Show me the gear!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 03:22 am

World of Warcraft Dragonflight season four dropped on April 24. One of the most important currencies, together with Crests, are Antique Bronze Bullions, and many players are wondering where to turn them in for gear.

Antique Bronze Bullions come from completing Awakened raids. You get one Antique Bronze Bullion in the first week of the season, and the cap increases by one every week. If you miss a week, you can easily catch up. Here’s where to find the Parting Glass vendor and get the Antique Bronze Bullion gear in Dragonflight

Location of the Parting Glass vendors in WoW Dragonflight

Map of Valdrakken, showing the exact location of the Parting Glass vendors
The Parting Glass is in the eastern part of Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Six vendors sell gear in Dragonflight season four, and they’re all located in the Parting Glass area in Valdrakken. The Parting Glass is an area in the eastern part of Valdrakken, in the Bronze Enclave. All vendors are in the same building. The exact coordinates of these vendors are 74, 47. 

What can you buy from the Parting Glass vendors in WoW Dragonflight?

The Parting Glass vendors sell gear for Antique Bronze Bullions, Awakened Tempostones, and Awakened Marks of Masteries. Weapons and strong items (like the Broodmother’s Promise and Whispering Incarnate trinkets) cost two Antique Bronze Bullions. You can buy gear from Iszy and Iszinormi. Mirioszin, on the other hand, sells Jigglesworth, Sr. mount for three Antique Bronze Bullions, and different transmogs for only one. Harrostrasza and Runaagos sell tier gear

How long can you buy gear from the Parting Glass vendors in WoW Dragonflight?

You should be able to buy gear from the Parting Glass vendors during Dragonflight season four. This season should end with the beginning of The War Within expansion unless Blizzard Entertainment says otherwise. This means you have a couple of months to pick up everything you need.

