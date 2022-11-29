How to get to WoW Dragonflight’s capital city, Valdrakken

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight leads players to a new set of leveling zones on the Dragon Isles. And, of course, there’s a new capital city for everyone to experience as well.

To get there, you’ll need to follow a line of quests that begin at your faction’s capital city, Stormwind for Alliance and Orgrimmar for Horde. The quest that takes you to the new zone is called “The Dragon Isles Await.”

The best way to follow your progress toward that quest chain is by opening your Map and Quest Log. In the top right corner of that page, you’ll see info on the Dragonscale Expedition campaign.

On the Horde side, you’ll pick up “The Dragon Isles Await” from an NPC named Naleidea Rivergleam. The Alliance gets their quest from Toddy Whiskers. The quests will have you take a zeppelin or boat, respectively, that will bring you to The Waking Shores.

The zone is in the northwestern portion of the Dragon Isles, and while it’s where you begin your journey it is not where the capital city of the new expansion sits.

What is the capital city in WoW Dragonflight?

The capital city of the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is Valdrakken, which is home to all five of the expansion’s Dragonflight races (Red, Blue, Bronze, Black, and Green). The city is neutral and does not allow for cross-faction PvP.

Screengrab via World of Warcraft

Valdrakken location in WoW Dragonflight

Valdrakken is located near the center of the Dragon Isles and in the northwestern corner of the zone Thaldraszus. While players don’t have access to traditional flying in the Dragon Isles, they will be able to easily make their way to Valdrakken with the use of Dragonridding, which can be learned relatively early in the leveling process.

If you’re looking to walk your way into Valdrakken, you can easily do so by going to Shadow Pass in Thaldraszus. There you will find a bridge around the coordinates 41, 67.