How to unlock Dragonriding in WoW Dragonflight

A new era of World of Warcraft begins with Dragonflight. Released on Nov. 28, the expansion brings players to the Dragon Isles for the first time, introducing them to the ancestral homeland of Azeroth’s dragonflights, four new zones, and much, much more.

One of the highlights of the expansion is definitely Dragonriding. Instead of riding around on boring old flying mounts, which have been around in the game since the early days of The Burning Crusade, Dragonriding adds an exciting new layer to the flying experience.

You can use physics to determine the speed of your dragon, build up momentum, and soar across the skies. You can also customize your very own dragon, collect glyphs and upgrades, and compete in races against your friends or against the clock.

But how exactly do you unlock Dragonriding in World of Warcraft?

You won’t get access to Dragonriding as soon as you step onto the Dragon Isles for the first time—but you won’t have to wait for long. You unlock Dragonriding after completing the first two chapters of the campaign in the Waking Shores.

At around level 61, you’ll come across Alexstraza the Life-Binder at the Ruby Lifeshrine. There, you’ll be able to learn Dragonriding and get started with flying. She’ll give you a quest called “Dragonriding” and after speaking with Lord Anestrasz, you’ll learn everything there is to know about the feature.

You’ll also get to customize your dragon at this point. You’ll start with the Renewed Proto-Drake and unlock three others as you progress from level 60 to 70. Eventually, you’ll be able to get your hands on Windborne Velocidrake, Cliffside Wylderdrake, and Highland Drake. Each dragon comes in a different size, shape, and color.