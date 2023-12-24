Where to find Fiora Longears in WoW Classic

You'll need to head over to Kalimdor to track down this NPC.

If you’ve been playing a Human or Dwarf in World of Warcraft Classic, it’s almost a guarantee that you’ve spent the majority of your time leveling in the Eastern Kingdoms—and you’ll probably need to find Fiora Longears.

One of the first breadcrumb quests you’ll get that sends you to the game’s other continent—Kalimdor—will task you with finding a High Elf woman named Fiora Longears in the city of Theramore. The Alliance-only quest to track down Fiora becomes available at level 18 from an NPC named Red Jack Flint in Menethil Harbor. Red Jack will send you over to Theramore in hopes of speaking with Fiora, and once you’re able to track her down, you’ll have access to multiple quests that take you across Kalimdor.

Here’s where to find Fiora Longears in World of Warcraft Classic.

Fiora Longears Quest NPC location in WoW Classic

You’ll need to go across continents to find Fiora. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fiora Longears can be found inside the inn at Theramore Isle. To find her, simply head inside the main inn on Theramore and go to the left. Fiora is located in front of the fireplace in the inn at coordinates [66, 45].

Although the original quest to track down Fiora Longears only requires level 18, her follow-up quests are meant for players of a higher level. One of her quests, Journey to Astranaar, will send you north into the Night Elf-controlled land of Ashenvale, which is meant for players between levels 20 and 25. In the Season of Discovery, Ashenvale is a phase one endgame PvP zone that’s dominated by bloodthirsty level 25 characters, so be sure to exercise caution when traveling there.

Fiora’s other follow-up quest, Highperch Venom, is meant for players around level 30. It tasks you with traveling south to the Thousand Needles, where you’ll need to kill Wyverns in an effort to extract their venom. This quest is noticeably hard in phase one of Season of Discovery, as the wyverns in the Thousand Needles range between levels 28 and 29, and will give you a tough time if you don’t have decent gear or a strong talent build. Fortunately, the quest to collect 10 Highperch Venom Sacs back to Fiora will reward you with the Windborne Belt, a leather waist slot item that yields six Agility and five Stamina, making it one of the strongest phase one pre-raid items you can get your hands on for classes like Hunters and Rogues in the Season of Discovery.