WoW SoD: How to complete Repelling Invaders in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Alliance players, here's where to turn in your marks during the Ashenvale PvP event.

Repelling Invaders is an Alliance-only quest introduced in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, and turning it in can be extremely valuable for players looking to grind reputation with the Silverwing Sentinels.

Repelling Invaders is a WoW quest that isn’t obtained by way of a quest giver but instead is started by picking up a specific item out in the wild. You can start this quest by looting a Warsong Outriders Mark during the Ashenvale PvP event that takes place during phase one of the Season of Discovery.

Several Horde-affiliated enemies in Ashenvale have a chance at dropping a Warsong Outriders Mark, including elite Blademasters and roaming Warsong lieutenants. When one of these enemies drops a Warsong Outriders Mark, you’ll be able to start Repelling Invaders and eventually turn it into a crucial NPC, Felore Moonray. Here’s where you can find her so you can turn in Repelling Invaders in WoW Season of Discovery.

Where is Felore Moonray in WoW Classic SoD?

Felore Moonray can be tracked down in Astranaar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Felore Moonray can be found inside the inn in Astranaar, regardless of whether the Battle for Ashenvale event is active or not. She is a huge Night Elf woman with a massive Alliance flag strapped to her back—you truly cannot miss her. If you didn’t get the chance to turn in your Warsong Outriders Mark while the event was ongoing, you can head to Astranaar at any point in between battles to turn in your mark and earn Silverwing Sentinels reputation.

In a previous version of the game, Felore Moonray only spawned during the Ashenvale PvP event, however, this has been fixed with an update that went live on Dec. 14. Now, Felore Moonray’s spawn is consistent, and the NPC can be found at her spawn location on a 24/7 basis.

After turning in the quest, you’ll earn an item that buffs your damage and healing by five percent for the next two hours.