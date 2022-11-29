Where to customize your dragon in WoW Dragonflight, explained

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has reworked many existing mechanics and structures, such as skills and professions. But it also brought several new additions to Blizzard’s long-running MMO. Among the most highly anticipated new features released with Dragonflight is dragonriding.

Separate from normal mount riding, dragonriding offers far more dynamic movement and speed. Players also have significantly more control over their given dragon’s design and customization. If players are unsatisfied with how their dragon looks, they have the ability to completely rework its design.

If you’re hoping to change things up on your recently acquired dragon mount, look no further.

Where to change your dragon’s design in WoW Dragonflight

There are four different locations that players can visit to change the design of their dragons. All four of these locations are found across the Dragon Isles, the new zone introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Before being able to customize their dragons, players will need to fully unlock the zone and their dragon first, which can be done by progressing through the first major region.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

While completing the first major quest chain, players will acquire their dragon, unlock dragonriding talents, and learn how to navigate around the isles by air. Shortly after this, players will also gain access to dragon customization.

To customize your dragon, players will need to venture to a Rostrum of Transformation. Each one of Dragonflight’s new regions has one Rostrum of Transformation, being identified by a large portal-like structure on the ground. These are the coordinates for all four locations:

Thaldraszus, Valdrakken – 25.24, 50.33

The Waking Shores – 74.03, 58.13

The Azure Span – 63.61, 13.21

Ohn’ahran Plains – 84.64, 35.55

After reaching one of these locations, all players need to do is interact with the structure. From here, dragon riders can modify every aspect of their dragon from snout to eye color. Unlike other character customization, changing your dragon’s look is free of charge.