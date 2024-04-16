When does WoW’s 20th anniversary event start?

In 2024, World of Warcraft is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Blizzard will surely have a special event organized for this, and many of you might be wondering when it will start.

Every year, Blizzard organizes a special event inside the Caverns of Time in WoW during which you can defeat unique bosses, get the yearly anniversary mount, and complete fun little quests for Timewarped Badges. This year marks the 20th birthday of WoW, and I have no doubt Blizzard will have special presents in store for all those participating.

Here’s when you can expect WoW‘s 20th anniversary event to start.

When could WoW’s 20th anniversary event start? – Answered

The anniversary event usually takes place in Caverns of Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though Blizzard still hasn’t revealed the exact release date of WoW’s 20th anniversary event, you can expect it to begin in November 2024 and end early in December, before the Feast of the Winter Veil. In 2023, the event ran from Nov. 16 to Dec. 7, and I expect something similar for the 20th anniversary celebration.

There’s a chance the event might last longer, simply because it’s the 20th anniversary, but all this has yet to be confirmed by Blizzard.

What to expect from WoW‘s 20th anniversary event?

Since this isn’t any ordinary anniversary event, it’s hard to say what exactly it will entail. Usually, there’s a big event in the Caverns of Time, but I suspect that there will be more to this anniversary than that. Don’t get me wrong, the usual quests and anniversary bosses will probably spawn like normal, but I suspect Blizzard will have more surprises for players.

Fans believe this year’s anniversary event will come with a world revamp because game director Ion Hazzikostas hinted at that in an interview with GameSpot in September 2023. WoW’s 20th anniversary is still several months away, though, and the plans could easily change. One thing seems certain, however: Blizzard will likely have a huge surprise ready.

