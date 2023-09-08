WoW game director hints at world revamp, hopefully for 20th anniversary next year

World of Warcraft‘s game director hinted that the game might receive an old map revamp, and didn’t shut down speculation it could happen on its 20th anniversary next year.

In a Sept. 7 interview with GameSpot, WoW‘s game director Ion Hazzikostas claimed an old world revamp is “likely to happen.” But, there are a few lessons Blizzard has already learned in the past, and it would take them into consideration when going for such a move.

Hazzikostas admitted the game developers learned a lot from the criticism they received after reconstructing the original WoW world with Cataclysm in 2009. As a result, if they were going for a revamp, they would use solutions to save places that are currently in the game.

Related Blizzard promises hefty changes to healing after a miserable WoW Dragonflight season

When asked about the potential for a world revamp next year, Hazzikostas replied, “We are definitely open to it [revamp] at some point. It is a shortcoming, if you take a step back and think about World of Warcraft as an ongoing living world, if we’ve kind of painted ourselves into a corner where we have all these iconic locations but we can’t really use them because they’ve already been used.”

While all WoW players have grown used to Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms as we know them, there’s no denying bringing a bit of fresh air would be welcome.

On top of that, there would likely be no better timing to introduce such changes than the game’s 20th anniversary. Luckily, the devs have a bunch of time to reconsider their options, since the 20th anniversary falls on Nov. 23 next year.

About the author