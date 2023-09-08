Blizzard is changing how WoW Dragonflight Revival Catalyst works—again

Revival Catalyst is a fail-safe feature in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. It can convert your regular gear pieces into tier sets if you were unlucky with the raid drops. The system is undergoing major changes in the upcoming patch, Patch 10.2.

According to Forbes’ interview with associate game director Morgan Day, and senior game designer Patrick Scarborough from Sept. 7, Revival Catalyst will be unlocked from week one, but players will earn charges slower than in season two.

“What this effectively means is that if you are a non-raider, you are not going to be nearly as disadvantaged as you’ve been before. You’re going to be starting to get pieces from the jump, though you will have to wait two weeks for your next one, and two weeks for your next one,” Scarborough explained.

You will get one charge every two weeks in season three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Essentially, this means you will get access to Revival Catalyst way earlier in the season, but you’ll get one charge every two weeks instead of every week.

At the beginning of Dragonflight season one, you could get the Revival Catalyst charges only after you’ve picked up and completed the weekly quest. This changed in Dragonflight season two, as Blizzard removed the weekly quest and made the charges automatic, meaning you get one every week. But, the Revival Catalyst in season two unlocked a couple of weeks after the season started.

Overall, this seems like a healthy change to how the will Revival Catalyst work, meaning you don’t have to wait for weeks and weeks to get your first pieces of tier gear, but it still won’t be effortless. Normally, tier set bonuses are incredibly powerful, and, in some instances, they unlock a completely new playstyle.

Dragonflight season three will also introduce a new Mythic+ dungeon pool, a new legendary weapon, new raid and zone to explore, and so much more.

About the author