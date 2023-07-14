When is WoW’s 19th Anniversary event?

World of Warcraft grows older each and every year. While we get a birthday cake and a ton of presents to unwrap to celebrate the fact we’re aging, Blizzard celebrates WoW’s birthday with an elaborate event, rewarding players with limited-time-only rewards. But when exactly will WoW’s 19th Anniversary hit the live servers?

This year, WoW is celebrating its 19th anniversary. Although this year doesn’t mark two full decades of the game, it doesn’t have to mean the celebration will be any less epic. Typically, the event takes place in Caverns of Time in Tanaris and it includes unique events like Khadgar-ball Soccer and NPCs depicting iconic WoW players like Leeroy Jenkins.

This year, Blizzard has special treats for us. Here’s when you can expect WoW’s 19th Anniversary event.

When is WoW’s 19th Anniversary?

Although Blizzard itself still didn’t officially reveal the event, it’s widely believed that WoW’s 19th Anniversary event will start on Nov. 16 and it should run until Dec. 7. This piece of information can be traced back to WoW content creator and streamer Dan “MrGM” Carter, who, on July 14, published a tweet with a new mount called Azure Worldchiller and these dates.

The "Azure Worldchiller" Mount will drop from Doomwalker during the WoW 19th Anniversary Event.



This event will start on November 16th and will run until December 7th, 2023, pic.twitter.com/goJIdQ7tis — MrGM (@MrGMYT) July 14, 2023

Again, Blizzard didn’t confirm these dates, and the data MrGM mostly likely got came from Patch 10.1.7 datamining. Soon after the patch was revealed on July 13, it was released on the PTR—a separate realm where you can test out the new content.

When the event finally comes to the live servers, you’ll most likely get A Timely Invitation quest, inviting you to join Chromie and other members of the Timewalkers in celebrating WoW’s birthday. There, you’ll have a bunch of new and returning activities to do. Besides this, this will be a great opportunity to farm more Timewarped Badges and get the Timewalking cosmetics you’ve been eyeing for a while now.

