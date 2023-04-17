This is the most popular WoW spec in Mythic+ dungeons—and it’s not Retri Paladin

Since their rework in Patch 10.0.7, Retribution Paladins have been taking over Dragonflight with their blinding lights and unparalleled DPS. Precisely because of this, you can’t queue up for PvP content or Mythic+ dungeon without seeing at least one Retribution Paladin. But although they are the flavor of the month, they are actually not the most popular spec in Mythic+ dungeons.

According to the latest stats from the Mythic+ stats page, Raider.IO, the spec that sees the most action is Restoration Druid with spec frequency at all levels being 6.1 percent.

Just behind Restoration Druids in popularity are Fury Warriors with a 5.8 percent presence in Mythic+ dungeons, Havoc Demon Hunters with 5.7 percent, and Protection Paladins will show their face in five percent of total Mythic+ runs. On the other hand, Retribution Paladins are hovering at three percent presence in all Mythic+ dungeon runs.

Image via Raider.IO

Restoration Druids have been on Blizzard’s good side since the beginning of Dragonflight after they received a ton of quality-of-life updates like a shorter cooldown on Convoke and unique passives like Reforestation, which allows players to enter Incarnation: Tree of Life after every three casts of Swiftmend.

Related: One class is finally taking over DPS charts in WoW Patch 10.0.7

On top of this, Restoration Druids have been the go-to healer for Mythic+ dungeons because they can easily heal on the go with more than a handful of instant spells, strong raw healing output, and HoTs that allow them to prepare the party for bursts of damage. Restoration Druid can also off-tank in desperate times, have on-point damage output, and a lot of utility in the form of roots, knockbacks, and interrupts.

The only comparable healer to Restoration Druid is Preservation Evoker thanks to their burst healing, low mana costs, and strong DPS output for a healer. Still, their presence is only at 2.6 percent in all Mythic+ dungeon runs.

Patch 10.1, which drops on May 2, will introduce major changes to Mistweaver Monks and Discipline and Holy Priests, so we might have new kings of Mythic+ dungeons. Until then, Restoration Druids will have to do.