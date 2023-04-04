One class is finally taking over DPS charts in WoW Patch 10.0.7

Generally speaking, Dragonflight has been kind to the large majority of classes, with only a couple of exceptions like Survival Hunters and Elemental Shamans. But with Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 one class rose from the ashes and is now smashing the DPS charts in Vault of the Incarnates.

On April 4, Wowhead put together its weekly Mythic Vault of the Incarnates log report and for the first time in the expansion, Retribution Paladins are at the very top of DPS charts in Vault of the Incarnates.

Image via Warcraft Logs

For this, we can thank the new Retribution Paladin rotation that is simplified and more intuitive to follow with fewer global cooldowns and more logical talent distribution in the talent tree. And when you pair that with more sustain and durability, you get a formula for a perfect class in all types of content.

Since the beginning of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, 2022, Retribution Paladins have been scrapping for living in both PvE and PvP. Blizzard Entertainment blessed Retribution Paladins with a couple of buffs here and there, but it was never enough. In fact, the spec suffered from a lack of mobility and survivability and button bloat.

Patch 10.0.7 fixed all Retribution Paladins’ problems and now they are claiming their rightful spot at the top of DPS charts in Vault of the Incarnates, PvP Arenas, and Mythic+ dungeons. What’s more, the class has been taking over Mythic+ dungeons and PvP Arenas especially as top-performing DPS to the point that players were continuously complaining about the spec until Blizzard nerfed it.

Image via Warcraft Logs

Now, Retribution Paladins have everything they could wish for—damage, survivability, sustain, utility, CC, and a bit more mobility to go with all those shiny numbers flashing on your screen. And it seems they’ll be staying the kings of both PvE and PvP for a while longer.