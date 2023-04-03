WoW players explain why healers are being left out of Mythic+ dungeons

Who needs healers if nothing can hurt you?

After spending almost two decades being dependent on healers, World of Warcraft players are moving on and are now replacing healers with a fourth DPS class in Mythic+ dungeons. But for a good reason.

Seeing that pro guilds like Echo are effortlessly running Mythic+ dungeons without a single healer in their group, WoW players couldn’t help themselves but try the same strategy in their Mythic+ dungeons and share their opinions in a post on WoW’s subreddit yesterday.

According to the WoW community, the main reason why we’re seeing the rise of four DPS teamcomps in Myhtic+ dungeons is that Protection Paladins have strong cooldowns and heal up their teammates and reduce the damage taken in critical situations.

Other than regular stuns and interrupts in the form of Rebuke and Hammer of Justice, Protection Paladins have World of Glory, Lay on Hands, Cleanse Toxins, Blessing of Sacrifice, and Blessing of Freedom. In a nutshell, Protection Paladins can do pretty much everything healers can do and tank too.

If high-end players are not playing Protection Paladins, they are playing Protection Warriors, who with their Ignore Pain, Last Stand, and Vanguard, can easily be the beating bag that takes no damage and slowly chips away enemies’ health.

Another factor we need to consider is the DPS classes these Mythic+ parties are bringing. Predominately, you’ll see Shadow Priest, Enhancement Shaman, and Balance Druid paired with Protection Paladin and Warrior as they have strong off-healing, interrupts, and dispels.

When considering forming a four-DPS teamcomp, you should also take into account the dungeon you’re planning to run. This teamcomp works perfectly in Court of Stars as most damage is avoidable there and you don’t need that much raw healing. This strategy, however, wouldn’t work well in the Azure Vault as both trash mobs and bosses deal a lot of unavoidable damage, especially during Tyrannical weeks.

Before you immediately jump into a we-don’t-need-healers Mythic+ run, make sure to consider your teamcomp and the dungeon you’re running.