Echo’s Naowh shares the most broken WeakAura in WoW Dragonflight

Addons and WeakAuras have been part of World of Warcraft for such a long time that it’s now unimaginable to step foot into Azeroth without a couple of improvements to the game. While most players get their WeakAuras and addons from Curse Forge and Wago.IO, WoW’s elite players like Naowh and Gingi use tools that are widely available. In the spirit of Mythic Dungeon International coming to a close on April 2, Echo’s Naowh shared the most broken WeakAura in Dragonflight.

On April 2, Echo once again outshined its competition and snagged the title of MDI Dragonflight champions. Now that’s out of the way, Echo’s Naowh shared with the community a specific WeakAura designed just for Court of Stars that allows you to find the spy before the final boss in a matter of seconds.

Since MDI is over I'll post arguably the most broken M+ WA that exists. Been holding onto this one but now that MDI is over there's no need.



Court Spy (Auto-select) basically rightclick any spy and it will automatically talk if it's the correct one, huge timesave. — Naowh // Robin (@Naowhxd) April 2, 2023

According to Naowh, after you import this WeakAura, defeat Talixae Flamewreath, get your disguise and sneak into the party, all you need to do is “rightclick any spy and it will automatically talk if it’s the correct one.”

Normally, finding the spy at the party takes one to two minutes as you need to pick up all five clues and then play detective as you carefully study the groups of Suspicious Nobles. What’s more, it can easily go south because you’ll be kicked out if you make a mistake.

This WeakAura was first discovered during Dragonflight beta and has stayed hidden until now. If you want to add this WeakAura to your collection, you can find it here. And if you want to learn more about how this WeakAura functions, you can visit Naowh’s stream on April 3 as he breaks down how exactly this aura works.