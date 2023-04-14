These are the easiest and hardest bosses in WoW’s Vault of the Incarnates

Dragonflight season one has roughly three more weeks left and as we’re preparing for the release of Patch 10.1 it’s time to take a look at Vault of the Incarnates raid as a whole and see which bosses were the easiest ones to deal with and which ones took hours of progress.

Looking at WoW Progression Stats, a site that uses Warcraft logs, Raider.IO, Wowprogress, and WoW Armory to keep track of progression stats, the easiest bosses in Vault of the Incarnates are Eranog and the Primal Council. Both bosses have relatively short progression time that averages between 0.2-1.3 hours, were defeated in three to 13 pulls on Mythic difficulty, and recorded the highest number of kills with just a little over 2700 kills this season.

Screengrab via WoW Progression Stats

On the other hand, the most demanding boss in Vault of the Incarnates is, as you might have already imagined, Raszageth the Storm Eater. The typical progression time on this boss is between 25.3 and 36.4 hours, the guilds managed to down her average from 222 to 320 pulls, and the total number of kills is only 801.

Screengrab via WoW Progression Stats

As for other bosses in Vault of the Incarnates, they follow the typical pattern of their difficulty gradually increasing. The only bosses that stand out in the bunch are Dathea, the Ascended, and Kurog Grimtotem as guilds recorded more kills on Kurog, shorter progression time, and fewer pulls before he finally went down.

Screengrab via WoW Progression Stats

So, according to the number of pulls and kills and, time spent progressing, here’s the list of the raid bosses in Vault of the Incarnates based on their difficulty with one being the easiest boss and eight being the most challenging boss:

Eranog The Primal Council Terros Sennarth, the Cold Breath Kurog Grimtotem Dathea, the Ascended Broodkeeper Diurna Raszageth the Storm Eater

Overall, this isn’t all too surprising and Blizzard normally aims to design bosses with difficulty gradually increasing as you progress. The only outlier here is Dathea, the Ascended as this boss turned out to be more demanding than Kurog Grimtotem.

The next raid will be Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible and it will release with Dragonflight season two on May 9. Just like Vault of the Incarnates, all three difficulties will release simultaneously, and we’ll once again have a rollercoaster of a Race to World First on our hands.