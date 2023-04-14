Patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion, will land on live servers on May 2, and Dragonflight season two will follow that up on May 9. This means there isn’t much time left before the new season starts. So, you should start wrapping up your to-do list for the first season of Dragonflight and getting ready for the wonders of the second season.

So far, we have conquered the Forbidden Reach and gotten used to the Trading Posts. And now, we’re looking ahead as we’re curious to learn what the future holds for us. In Patch 10.1, the brave Azeroth heroes are heading beneath the Dragon Isles to discover a new zone named Zaralek Caverns. There, we’ll meet Drogbar and Niffen factions, deal with Neltharion’s failed experiments in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, and slowly uncover mysteries dwelling in the underground.

But, before we start uncovering the ancient secrets of Zaralek Caverns and make our first contact with Drogbar and Niffen, here’s what you need to do to prepare for Dragonflight Patch 10.1.

How to prepare for Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Complete the campaign

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

No matter if you’re a lore fanatic or just an avid world content enjoyer, you’ll want to complete all major storylines in Dragonflight before the next patch drops on live servers. Although Blizzard has given up on the idea of time gating and forcing you to complete various achievements before you can progress with the main story, you’ll still want to complete the main campaign of the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus to be up to speed with the latest happenings in the Dragon Isles.

Get your seasonal achievements

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Each season in WoW brings a new set of challenges for players in the form of new seasonal achievements like Keystone Master and Gladiator. The achievements, however, go away at the beginning of the next season. So, if grabbing Keystone Hero or Ahead of the Curve achievements are on your bucket list for Dragonflight, there’s no better time than now to get to work. Remember, these achievements and the prizes that go with them will be obtainable until the beginning of the second season of Dragonflight on May 9.

Level and gear up your alts

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’ve met your goals for this season, you can then focus on leveling and gearing up alts. What’s more, the time has never been better to do that as you can breeze through levels 60 to 70 with Timewalking dungeons and then quickly gear up using the catch-up gear from the Forbidden Reach. Remember, you can buy 359 item-level gear from Mythressa, the Apprentice Primal Researcher in Valdrakken and Forbidden Reach, and upgrade it up to level 395 using Forbidden Knowledge and Storm Sigils.

Gear up your main

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

If you plan on jumping into high-end content as soon as Patch 10.1 comes out, you should have your main armed to teeth with best-in-slot gear. The highest possible item level you can reach right now is 420 and if you want to start doing Heroic Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, and level 15 and 16 Mythic+ dungeons, you should look to meet that number or at least be close to it. But, if you’re more of a casual player who likes taking things slow, you can skip this step.

Stock up on goods

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Before Patch 10.1 rolls out, you’d want to go on a hunt for ores and herbs found on the Dragon Isles and fill your bags with various raw materials depending on their market value. So, here you want to do research to see which items might be high in demand in Patch 10.1 and which items will become obsolete when the new patch drops. If an item will become irrelevant in the next patch, you want to sell them as soon as possible and if your research shows that the item will be of value, save it and sell it for more gold at the beginning of the patch.