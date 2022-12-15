How to get Storm Sigil in WoW Dragonflight

Alongside the first major content update that brought Dragonflight’s first major raid, Vault of the Incarnates, a new world event will occur across the Dragon Isles called Primal Storms. This new event encourages players to fight elemental opponents of air, fire, water, and earth in order to earn various forms of currency which can be exchanged for high item level gear, customizable, or mounts.

Something that players can collect during this world event that can later be exchanged for valuable items are Storm Sigils. If you are looking to pick up some of this rare currency or simply see what you can get in return, look no further. This is everything you need to know about the Storm Sigil in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to get Storm Sigils in WoW Dragonflight

Players can obtain Storm Sigils by participating in Primal Storms, which is a world event specific to the Dragon Isles. Every six hours, two randomized Dragon Isles regions, spanning from the Waking Shore, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus, will receive a primal invasion. Players can spot which zones have an active invasion by accessing their map and seeing which regions have a large red ‘X’ over them.

After locating and traveling to an invasion location, players will be able to collect two valuable currencies from enemies. These currencies are Elemental Overflow and Storm Sigils. Elemental Overflow is far more common for enemies to drop and, when exchanged in Valdrakken, can earn players a 359 item-level gear set.

Storm Sigils drop far less frequently, only appearing once a week per invasion. Given that there are four invasion types, players can only obtain four Storm Sigils per week per character if they participate in all Air, Earth, Fire, and Water Primal Invasions. Storm Sigils will allow players to exchange the currency for a much high item level set, coming at 385 item-level gear.

Though Storm Sigils take much more effort and grinding to obtain, the upgraded set is well worth the effort.