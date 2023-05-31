Locations of all oathstones in WoW Dragonflight

The latest raid in World of Warcraft Dragonflight introduced players to a new, unique trinket dubbed the Ominous Chromatic Essence. To fully utilize this item, you will need to attune to one of the five Dragonflights through an Oathstone.

The Ominous Chromatic Essence is an incredibly useful and versatile trinket that not only increases your class’s primary stat but also provides one of five secondary stat increases. These secondary stat increases include Critical Strike, Master, Haste, and Versatility.

The only issue is that these stat increases can only be obtained through finding Oathstones, which can be difficult to track down without any direction. If you are looking to find these Oathstones to complete your Ominous Chromatic Essence, here is what you need to do.

WoW Dragonflight Oathstone guide

The Ominous Chromatic Essence grants a significant secondary stat increased based on the Dragonflight you are attuned with. Whereas Green gives Critical Strike, Blue provides increased Mastery, the Black Dragonflight gives a general, evenly split increase across all secondary stats.

While the Ominous Chromatic Essence can be relatively easy to obtain, either from the Great Vault or from Aberrus, The Shadowed Crucible, finding the Oathstone to complete this item can prove to be a challenge. Below are all five Oathstones, their location, and the secondary stat each provides respectively.

Oathstone Stat Increase Location Coordinates Black Dragonflight Increases all Secondary Stats Obsidian Throne, The Waking Shores 27.58, 63.26 Red Dragonflight Versatility Ruby Life Pools, The Waking Shores 62.12, 72.74 Blue Dragonflight Mastery Azure Archives, Azure Span 39.45, 63.14 Bronze Dragonflight Haste Temporal Conflux, Thaldraszus 59.75, 81.90 Green Dragonflight Critical Strike Ancient Bough, Ohn’ahran Plains 22.26, 51.17

Whenever you approach any one of the five locations, you simply need to activate your trinket. From here, you will begin the Chromatic Resonance process, which will reward you with one of the five trinket buffs depending on which Dragonflight you select. In the upper right-hand corner, your secondary stat increase of choice will be displayed as a buff.

