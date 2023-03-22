How to start and complete the Forbidden Hoards in WoW Dragonflight

Forbidden Hoards are yet another World of Warcraft Dragonflight world event you’ll find in the Forbidden Reach, together with the Trial of Storms. The principle of the event is relatively simple—you have to clear the way to the treasure chest surrounded by elite mobs. Once you clear all the surrounding mobs, you get your sweet loot. The chest can drop a Zskera Vault key, Elemental Overflow, a Primalist gear token, and Untapped Forbidden Knowledge.

The event takes place in the Forbidden Reach every 30 minutes, and isn’t capped at the moment of writing this article, so you can grind your little heart away to get Elemental Overflow and Zskera Vault keys.

If you set your heart on grinding Forbidden Hoards on the Forbidden Reach, here’s the full list of spawn locations and detailed instructions on how to start and complete the Forbidden Hoards.

Locations of all Forbidden Hoards in WoW Dragonflight

The Forbidden Hoards spawn in the Forbidden Reach every 30 minutes in a different spot. At the moment, there are 16 known spots where the Forbidden Hoards can spawn. Here’s the list of all locations:

/way 36.0, 34.0

/way 44.6, 32.5

/way 40.9, 69.0 and /way 45.4, 76.1

/way 55.0, 34.7

/way 49.2, 37.2

/way 46.5, 74.8

/way 53.3, 78.1

/way 62.9, 44.1

/way 57.1, 22.7

/way 56.1, 56.3

/way 62.7, 49.3

/way 39.3, 24.3

/way 46.0, 16.3

/way 40.9, 11.2

/way 69.9, 77.6

/way 29.1, 41.9

How to start the Forbidden Hoards in WoW Dragonflight

A Forbidden Hoard event takes place every 30 minutes in the Forbidden Reach and can happen in any of the above-mentioned locations. There are no special requirements you need to meet to participate in the event. Once you see this event spawning on your map, you can just hop on your Dragonriding drake and join the players that have already started clearing the area.

How to complete the Forbidden Hoards in WoW Dragonflight

Unlike other world events, the Forbidden Hoards don’t have any stages you have to go through or anything similar. Your only job when the event starts is to clear all elite mobs in the area. Once you do that, the loot from the chest is yours for the taking.

Rewards for completing the Forbidden Hoards in WoW Dragonflight

The chest you loot at the end will have 500 Elemental Overflow and a Zskera Vault Key. If you get lucky, you might also get a Primalist loot token and/or Untapped Forbidden Knowledge. Here’s the full loot table of the Forbidden Hoards: