How to solve the ‘Character With That Name Already Exists’ error in WoW Dragonflight

I want to play the character that can log in, please.

World of Warcraft wouldn’t be the first game that’s had a bug, and it definitely won’t be the last. WoW has been in the process of delivering the new Dragonflight expansion, meaning there are likely going to be some issues going forward.

The Dragonflight expansion is due on Nov. 28 and Blizzard has been sending out patch after patch of goodies for every WoW player out there. There are new dungeons, classes, and races for players to explore.

Updates notoriously need fixing after they’ve been released. Errors pop up left, right, and center, and thus require more updates and patches. It’s the circle of gaming life.

A particular error that keeps popping up is the “Character with that name already exists” error in WoW.

This error stops players from picking the character they wish to play, forcing them to either pick a character they don’t want or to just not play at all.

How do I fix the “Character with that name already exists” error in WoW Dragonflight?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This error usually occurs when a player doesn’t properly log out of a server.

To fix this, you’ll need to:

Log into one of your different characters, then try logging out of the game properly.

Ensure files aren’t corrupted by resetting your user interface

The server might need to remove the character from the server. This occurs after 30 minutes of inactivity.

Another thing you can do to tackle this issue is to access the Battle.net support website and submit a request for technical support, or you could visit the support forums and see if anyone has another fix for the issue.

If you contact support, the Battle.net support team will assist you with any inquiry.

There you have it, that’s the best way to fix the error. Hopefully, you’ll be able to get into your WoW servers with ease and play the character you want now.