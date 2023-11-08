How to remove glyphs in WoW Dragonflight

Here's how to remove some of those visual effects from your spells.

Glyphs are some of the coolest features you can add to your character in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Glyphs allow your spells to become customizable when it comes to their visual effects. But, sometimes, you want to go back to the way things were and remove those updated visual effects.

Luckily, there’s an item in the game that you can use to remove glyphs’ effects and bring your spells’ visuals back to how they once looked. Don’t worry, though, you can always return to your spells’ visual effects at a later date if you want to.

Here’s how you can remove glyphs from your spellbook in WoW Dragonflight.

How to get Vanishing Powder and remove glyphs in WoW Dragonflight

To remove glyphs in WoW Dragonflight, you’ll need to purchase a reagent from the Auction House known as Vanishing Powder. This item allows you to remove glyphs from your spellbook, and it can be purchased for about 10 gold in most regions.

After you’ve purchased Vanishing Powder, click on it in your inventory, and you’ll be met with the spellbook interface, with each of the spells that you have affected by glyphs highlighted. You can then right-click on that spell in your spellbook to use the Vanishing Powder and remove the glyph’s effect. This is not a permanent decision, but you won’t have access to the glyph until you buy it off the Auction House again, if you want to get that visual effect back.

Vanishing Powder is only a one-time use item, so if you have multiple glyphs in your spellbook that you want to remove and revert back to their original visuals, you’ll need multiple Vanishing Powders to do so. If you ever want to go back to the glyph-altered visuals for a certain spell, you can return to the Auction House and repurchase those glyphs.