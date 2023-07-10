How to get the Shadow Priest Glyph of Shath’Yar in WoW Dragonflight

To speak the language of the Old Gods, you must defeat them first.

One of Shadow Priests’ signature pieces of flavor in World of Warcraft was their ability to speak the forbidden language of Shath’Yar while in Voidform. But that perk was removed toward the end of the Shadowlands expansion as players began to voice their concerns over their ability to speak with fellow raid members and teammates via in-game chat.

In Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, the ability to speak Shath’Yar is returning for Shadow Priests. But there’s a catch: They’ll have to farm a glyph that allows them to speak the language in one of the game’s older raids.

Here’s how to earn the Glyph of Shath’Yar and get back to speaking the language of the Old Gods while your Shadow Priest is in Voidform.

Glyph of Shath’Yar for Shadow Priests: Where to farm it and drop rate

Ny’alotha is still a relevant raid, three years after its release. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Glyph of Shath’Yar is being added to WoW Dragonflight as a cosmetic glyph for Shadow Priests. You can earn this glyph by defeating the final boss of Ny’alotha, the Waking City, N’zoth.

Going back and soloing old raids released in the Battle for Azeroth expansion might prove difficult for some players, so it’s recommended to get a group together to farm Ny’alotha. Plus, since Ny’alotha was the final raid released in that expansion, the bosses will hit a bit harder than those released with earlier raids from that expansion like Uldir or Dazar’alor.

The drop rate for the Glyph of Shath’Yar is currently unknown, but it’s likely that it’s going to be a relatively common drop on all difficulties of the raid. Blizzard did not specify the drop chance for the glyph in the official Patch 10.1.5 notes.

Earlier this year, Blizzard promised that more class-specific cosmetic glyphs would be coming to the game in Dragonflight, and the addition (or re-addition, really) of the Shath’Yar language for Shadow Priests is a cosmetic feature that some players really loved. This time, the language will be an opt-in feature that won’t make it difficult to communicate with other players.

If you want to have Shath’Yar enabled, it’s totally your choice to do so.

