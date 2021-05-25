How to install the Questie addon in WoW: TBC Classic

Questie is one of the most crucial addons in World of Warcraft’s The Burning Crusade Classic—especially for new players.

TBC Classic, like vanilla Classic, is missing multiple quality of life features, including quest aids and trackers. In 2007, quests markers didn’t appear on the map—and the same goes for TBC Classic in 2021. If you don’t know your way around, you’re forced to navigate through your quest log. This is fine for some players but frustrating for others.

Questie is a quest helper for TBC Classic that adds icons to your map and shows you exactly where to pick up quests. It’s not a guide per se, but it’s useful for leveling nonetheless.

There are several ways to download Questie, but the easiest is through the Twitch.tv desktop app.

All you need to do is download the app here, log in with your Twitch username, and navigate to Mods. Once you’ve chosen Mods, select World of Warcraft, choose Get More Addons, and search Questie. Click Install and you should be ready to go. Make sure to reset your game and you’re done.

Alternatively, if you don’t have the Twitch app or you want to stick with the old-fashioned method, you can download Questie from a third party website.

There’s nothing wrong with using Curseforge.com to download Questie manually, though it will likely take a little more legwork. After you’ve downloaded the addon, extract the files into your World of Warcraft addons folder.