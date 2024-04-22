How to get the Embrace of the Lycan in WoW Classic, WoW SoD

One of the most powerful leather helmets you can equip in World of Warcraft Classic, especially while leveling through the back end of your 40s and into your early 50s, is the Embrace of the Lycan.

This helmet is particularly popular for its wolf-head appearance, but it’s also one of the best in the game across a multitude of classes. In the Season of Discovery, the Embrace of the Lycan is a popular endgame item in phase three, and it has some serious value, especially as a piece of pre-raid gear that you can earn before stepping into the Sunken Temple.

The Embrace of the Lycan requires level 45 to equip and can be found in the dungeon Zul’Farrak. Its drop rate is relatively low, and if it drops for your group, there’s a good chance you’re going to have to compete for it as there are many different classes that can benefit from the stats attached to the helmet.

Here’s how to get the Embrace of the Lycan in WoW Classic and WoW Season of Discovery.

Is Embrace of the Lycan a good item in WoW Classic?

The Embrace of the Lycan is one of the best leather helmets available at the level 45-50 bracket in WoW Classic. It drops off the final boss of Zul’Farrak, Chief Urkoz Sandscalp. Urkoz can be accessed after beating the stairs encounter at the back of the dungeon, meaning you don’t need to complete every boss encounter inside Zul’Farrak to access the instance’s final boss.

The staircase encounter in Zul’Farrak is one of the most iconic fights in all of WoW Classic. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Embrace of the Lycan is a noteworthy item in WoW Classic, largely because of the controversy surrounding which class it’s actually best on. Many players have debated this item’s relevance for certain classes as it’s definitely strong on multiple archetypes. Druids, Hunters, Rogues, and even Paladins can get some value out of the Embrace of the Lycan, and if it drops for your group, you’re going to need to decide which player it’s going to be most relevant on. The drop rate for the Embrace of the Lycan is roughly one in 10, according to WoW database and coverage site Wowhead.

Embrace of the Lycan stats

+8 Strength

+16 Stamina

+5 Spirit

+32 Attack Power

In our opinion, the Embrace of the Lycan is best used on Feral Druids, with Rogues getting secondary priority, and Hunters being third on the priority scale.

