All Zul’Farrak dungeon quests in WoW Classic

Zul’Farrak is one of the most famous leveling dungeons in World of Warcraft, and in Season of Discovery phase three, it’s going to be a place you come back to often—especially considering just how much experience can be farmed there.

When you combine the fact that Zul’Farrak is already one of the longest, most experience-rich dungeons in the game with the fact that there are several easy-to-start and easy-to-finish quests scattered throughout it, it’s clear that Zul’Farrak is a can’t-miss dungeon.

You’re likely going to farm Zul’Farrak multiple times while you’re leveling between levels 40 and 50, so don’t feel bad about missing out on one quest before you start a run. You can always come back to the dungeon with more quests in your log later on. Plus, many of the quests are easy to start in the nearby town of Gadgetzan.

Here are all of the Zul’Farrak dungeon quests in WoW Classic, as well as how you can start and complete them.

WoW Classic: All Zul’Farrak dungeon quests and how to start them

Quest name Objective Notes/Prerequisites Troll Temper Collect 20 vials of Troll Temper from trolls in the dungeon Picked up from Trenton Lighthammer in Gadgetzan Divino-matic Rod Loot the Divino-matic Rod from Sergeant Bly during the staircase fight. Quest begins with Chief Engineer Bilgewhizzle in Gadgetzan. Tiara of the Deep Bring the Tiara of the Deep back to Tabetha in Dustwallow Marsh The Tiara drops off Hydromancer Velratha, near Gahz’rilla’s pool. Scarab Shells Bring five Uncracked Scarab Shells to Tran’rek in Gadgetzan Must complete the quest “Tran’rek” in Booty Bay beforehand. Gahz’rilla Bring Gahz’rilla’s Electrified Scale to Wizzle Brassbolts in the Thousand Needles. The Mallet of Zul’Farrak is required to summon Gahz’rilla. The Prophecy of Mosh’aru Loot the two Mosh’aru Tablets from bosses in the dungeon. Must complete “Screecher Spirits” at Steamwheedle Port before being eligible for this quest. Nekrum’s Medallion (Alliance-only) Loot Nekrum’s Medallion from Nekrum during the encounter on the stairs. Part of a chain that starts with “Witherbark Cages” at Aerie Peak. Alliance-only quest. The Spider God (Horde-only) Read the Tablet of Theka in Zul’Farrak. Part of a chain that starts with “Venom Bottles” in the Hinterlands. Horde-only quest.

Each of the dungeon quests attached to Zul’Farrak requires a minimum level of 40, so if you’re running the dungeon in Season of Discovery, you can get these quests at the very start of phase three. Many of the enemies inside the dungeon, however, range between levels 44 and 48, so you might want to hold off until your mid-40s to actually start grinding the dungeon and tackling all of the quests found within.

